Aniai Launches Alpha Grill Single Platen Series, Bringing Autonomous Grill Technology to Kitchens Where Space is at a Premium

Following a successful debut at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show, Aniai announced the launch of the Alpha Grill (AG) Single Platen Series, a compact autonomous cooking grill designed for operators who need every inch of kitchen space to work harder.

The launch marks the latest evolution of the Alpha Grill and opens pilot opportunities across North America for restaurants, convenience stores, universities, healthcare facilities, supermarkets, corporate dining programs, entertainment venues, and other foodservice operators.

What makes the AG Single Platen notable is not just its size, but the story behind it.

The design began with a convenience store operator's request, as they wanted the consistency, labor support, and cooking precision offered by automation but lacked the space required for larger equipment. Aniai's engineering and product teams spent a year rethinking and redesigning the grill, leading to the development of the Alpha Grill Single Platen model.

"Our customers challenged us to make automation fit the realities of modern kitchens," said Gunpil Hwang, CEO of Aniai. "The AG Single Platen is the result of listening closely, moving quickly, and building around the needs of operators."

Alpha Grill Single Platen

At just 24 inches wide, the AG Single Platen brings autonomous grilling to kitchens where space is at a premium. The compact unit fits on top of standard worktables and refrigerated bases, cooking up to six food items simultaneously while automating many of the repetitive tasks of the grill station. Designed for the demands of commercial kitchens, the AG Single Platen also features an IPX6-rated waterproof design for simplified cleaning and washdown.

For operators seeking additional throughput, two units can be installed on a standard 48-inch refrigerated base, creating greater output flexibility within the same footprint.

The launch also reflects how the conversation around kitchen automation is changing.

While Alpha Grill was originally developed with burger operations in mind, operators today are looking for equipment that can support a broader range of menu items. During live demonstrations at the NRA Show 2026, attendees experienced french toast, eggs, hash browns, bacon, chicken, steak, pork, vegetables, and burgers prepared on Alpha Grills, demonstrating the grill's versatility across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and grab-and-go programs.

For many operators, automation is no longer just a question of tackling labor challenges. It is about creating consistency during peak periods, reducing dependence on highly specialized grill expertise, and helping their kitchen teams execute with confidence in increasingly demanding operating environments.

The AG Single Platen is already supporting daily operations in commercial kitchens across South Korea. Building on that experience, Aniai is now working with pilot partners across the United States to ensure the equipment meets the operational needs of American foodservice operators.

"Operators are looking for solutions that fit naturally into their kitchens, their teams, and their workflows. We're excited to work alongside pilot partners across North America and continue shaping the future of kitchen automation together," added Gunpil.

Following strong interest from operators across multiple foodservice segments, Aniai is running a Pilot Program in North America and is taking in inquiries until July 31st, 2026. Want to learn more about the pilot program? Email: [email protected]

About Aniai

Aniai is a food robotics company that designs and manufactures autonomous cooking equipment for commercial kitchens. Headquartered in New York City, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Seoul, South Korea, Aniai helps foodservice operators improve consistency, increase operational efficiency, address labor challenges, and deliver high quality food through autonomous cooking technology. For more information about the Robotic, Alpha Grill Series visit www.aniai.ai.

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By Kshirja Diwan @Aniai, Inc. www.aniai.ai

SOURCE Aniai