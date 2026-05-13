Aniai Heads to the U.S. West Coast and Debuts New Robotic Grill Series at the NRA Show 2026

"We are seeing operators move beyond curiosity and into real adoption," said Gunpil Hwang, CEO of Aniai. "The feedback from kitchens across the U.S. has been consistent. Operators want speed, consistency, and want to run leaner kitchen operations without sacrificing food quality."

Aniai Goes West: Seattle Area Launch Signals Growing Demand

Shortly after launching at The SSam, a Korean Vietnamese takeout concept in Midtown Manhattan, NY, Aniai has installed Alpha Grill at Galbi Burger, a Korean inspired burger concept in Arlington, Washington, marking its entry into the West Coast U.S.

Across locations, the pattern is consistent. Cook times are often 40 to 60 percent faster. Teams spend less time working by the heat. Kitchens are able to run leaner without slowing down service.

With higher throughput per hour, operators are able to handle more demand while reducing customer wait times. At the same time, improved consistency is leading to stronger service and better customer experiences.

With Alpha Grill, the owner or manager is no longer tied to the grill. They can step back, manage the line, and focus on the customer experience while still knowing the food coming out is consistent.

That operational shift is at the core of what Alpha Grill was designed to solve.

More Than a Burger Grill

What started as a solution for burger kitchens is quickly becoming something much broader.

At The SSam in New York, the grill is already being used beyond burgers, including bulgogi, spicy pork, and tofu. Hannah, founder of Galbi Burger, said, "With Alpha Grill, we're able to run our full burger program while expanding into new grilled menu items without adding more labor to the kitchen. It gives us the flexibility to grow while keeping the operation lean and manageable."

Operators are now using Alpha Grill for eggs, chicken breast, shrimp, steak, and even French toast. Some are beginning to rethink their entire grill station, exploring whether a traditional flat top is still needed.

The idea is simple. One grill that can run across dayparts without adding complexity to the kitchen.

Growing with the Industry: From MAFSI to Regional Shows

Aniai began the year with strong momentum at the MAFSI Conference, building relationships across the manufacturer's representative ecosystem. The company has since established partnerships in key regions including Boston, New York City, and Ohio, while continuing to expand its network of reps, dealers, and consultants nationwide.

As part of its commitment to integrating into the existing foodservice ecosystem, Aniai is now listed on AutoQuotes, enabling consultants and dealers to specify Alpha Grill within standard equipment procurement processes.

Aniai also showcased Alpha Grill at regional events including the New York Restaurant Show and the New England Restaurant and Bar Show. Live demonstrations led to strong engagement and early partnership conversations across QSR, convenience stores, healthcare, airport dining, corporate dining, and university foodservice segments.

What's Next at The NRA Show 2026, Chicago

This coming weekend, Aniai will be live at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026 in Chicago, IL (May 16-19, 2026)

At the show, the company will debut a new Alpha Grill series at their booth, located near the Kitchen Innovations Awards.

What started as a two-platen system is now expanding. The new series is designed to support different kitchen sizes and volumes. From high throughput operations to tighter spaces, there is now a configuration that fits.

There is now more than one way to bring Alpha Grill into your line. Different formats. Different capacities. The same consistency, speed, and control.

Live cooking demonstrations will take place throughout the show at Booth #3288!

A Breakout Year for Aniai in North America

With increasing adoption among operators, growing industry partnerships, and an expanded product lineup, Alpha Grill is becoming a foundational part of the modern commercial kitchen.

From East Coast deployments to West Coast expansion, and a return to the national stage at NRA Show, Aniai is building momentum toward broader adoption across the United States. Interesting? Visit the Aniai website for more information www.aniai.ai

Press Contact

Kshirja Diwan

[email protected]

SOURCE Aniai