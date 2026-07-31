Animal Genetics Market worth $9.37 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Animal Genetics Market is projected to reach USD 9.37 billion by 2031 from USD 6.64 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 445 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 435 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Animal Genetics Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Animal Genetics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.64 billion

USD 6.64 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.37 billion

USD 9.37 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.1%

Animal Genetics Market Trends & Insights:

The figure highlights how the animal genetics market is evolving from conventional genetic testing and parentage verification toward integrated genomics, precision breeding, and AI-enabled genetic improvement solutions. Earlier approaches primarily focused on selective breeding and basic molecular diagnostics. Newer technologies increasingly incorporate next-generation sequencing (NGS), genomic selection, bioinformatics, AI-driven breeding analytics, reproductive genomics, and gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR to accelerate genetic gain and improve breeding accuracy. Supported by integrated genomic and phenotypic data platforms, these capabilities enable improved disease resistance, fertility, feed efficiency, productivity, and sustainability, helping livestock producers and breeding organizations make faster, data-driven breeding decisions while enhancing long-term animal performance and resource efficiency.

Animal genetic materials account for the largest share of 71.6% in 2025, driven by their extensive use in artificial insemination, embryo transfer, and livestock breeding programs to improve productivity and genetic merit.

The poultry segment accounted for the largest share of the live animal segment at 32.7% in 2025, driven by the widespread adoption of genomic selection and advanced breeding programs.

The PCR segment accounted for the largest share of the technology market at 27.7% in 2025.

The diagnostic centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

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The market expansion is driven by the increasing global demand for animal protein, the need to improve livestock productivity and sustainability, and growing adoption of advanced breeding technologies. Livestock producers are increasingly investing in genomic selection, artificial insemination, embryo transfer, gene editing, and precision breeding to enhance feed efficiency, fertility, disease resistance, and overall herd performance while optimizing resource utilization. At the same time, rising pet ownership and growing awareness of inherited diseases in companion animals are accelerating demand for genetic screening, parentage verification, and breed-specific health testing. Technological advancements, including next-generation sequencing (NGS), AI-enabled breeding, genomic evaluation, and reproductive technologies, are enabling faster genetic gain and more accurate selection decisions. This trend is particularly evident in commercial dairy, beef, swine, poultry, and aquaculture production, where continuous genetic improvement is essential for meeting the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and high-quality animal protein.

In 2025, animal semen accounted for the largest share of the animal genetic materials market.

The semen segment accounted for the largest share of the animal genetic materials market in 2025. Its dominance is driven by the widespread adoption of artificial insemination (AI) across dairy cattle, beef cattle, swine, poultry, and other livestock species. Artificial insemination remains the most widely used reproductive technology due to its cost-effectiveness, ease of implementation, and ability to rapidly disseminate superior genetics across large animal populations. Growing demand for high-yielding, disease-resistant, and genetically superior livestock, coupled with increasing adoption of genomic selection and sexed semen technologies, continues to drive demand for high-quality semen. Furthermore, expanding commercial breeding programs, rising investments in livestock productivity, and increasing international trade of frozen semen are expected to sustain the segment's market leadership throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the diagnostic centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The diagnostic centers segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is driven by the increasing demand for genetic disease screening, parentage verification, breed identification, genomic profiling, and trait testing across livestock and companion animals. As commercial breeding programs increasingly adopt genomic selection and precision breeding, diagnostic centers are expanding their molecular testing capabilities using technologies such as PCR, SNP genotyping, NGS, and DNA sequencing to deliver accurate and high-throughput genetic analyses. Rising awareness of genetic disease prevention, growing outsourcing of genetic testing by animal farms and veterinary hospitals, and increasing investments in veterinary diagnostic infrastructure are expected to further accelerate the growth of the diagnostic centers segment throughout the forecast period.

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In 2025, Europe accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the animal genetics market in 2025, driven by its well-established livestock breeding industry, widespread adoption of genomic selection and reproductive technologies, strong veterinary infrastructure, and the presence of leading animal genetics companies. Countries such as Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UK, and Denmark continue to invest in advanced breeding programs and genetic improvement across dairy, swine, poultry, and aquaculture. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, supported by rapid expansion of the livestock and aquaculture sectors, increasing demand for high-quality animal protein, growing adoption of artificial insemination and genomic technologies, and rising government investments in improving livestock productivity across countries such as China, India, Australia, Japan, and New Zealand.

Key Players

Leading players in the Animal Genetics companies include Hendrix Genetics BV (Netherlands), Topigs Norsvin (Netherlands), Genus plc (UK), URUS Group LP (US), CRV (Netherlands), Neogen Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Select Sires Inc. (US), Groupe Grimaud (France), Zoetis Services LLC (US), Quantum Genetix/Biosciences (Canada), Animal Genetics, Inc. (US), and Semex (Canada).

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