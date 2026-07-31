Generative AI Market worth $1,658.97 billion by 2033 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Generative AI Market is projected to grow from USD 185.45 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 1,658.97 billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.8% during the forecast period.

Browse 900 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 700 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Generative AI Market - Global Forecast to 2033"

Generative AI Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021–2033

2021–2033 2025 Market Size: USD 119.51 billion

USD 119.51 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 185.45 billion

USD 185.45 billion 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 1,658.97 billion

USD 1,658.97 billion CAGR (2026–2033): 36.8%

Generative AI Market Trends & Insights:

Growth is being driven by the rapid integration of foundation models, multimodal AI, copilots, and autonomous agents into enterprise applications and workflows.

By offering, the infrastructure segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 46.1% in 2026.

By data modality, the text data modality segment is estimated to account for the largest share of 39.1% in 2026.

By application, the content generation & management segment is poised to dominate the market in 2026.

By vertical, the enterprise gen AI end users segment is slated for the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is poised to register the highest growth rate of 40.3% during the forecast period.

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Growth is being driven by the rapid commercialization of foundation models, enterprise copilots, multimodal systems, and agentic AI across software development, customer operations, research, analytics, content creation, and business-process automation. Organizations are moving beyond small-scale pilots and embedding generative AI into core workflows, creating demand for computing infrastructure, model-development platforms, customization, enterprise data integration, governance, cybersecurity, and managed services. Improvements in model reasoning, context handling, tool use, and inference efficiency are further expanding commercially viable use cases. However, high infrastructure costs, model reliability concerns, data-security risks, intellectual-property issues, regulatory uncertainty, and difficulty demonstrating returns on investment may slow adoption, particularly among smaller organizations and highly regulated industries.

Large-scale investment in accelerators and AI-optimized data centers will keep Gen AI infrastructure at the forefront of spending in 2026

By offering, the infrastructure segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Generative AI Market in 2026, supported by sustained spending on accelerator chips, high-bandwidth memory, storage systems, and high-speed networking required for model training and inference. The growing size and complexity of foundation models, multimodal workloads, and long-running AI agents are increasing demand for dense computing clusters, optimized server architectures, and low-latency interconnects. Hyperscale cloud providers, model developers, sovereign AI programs, and large enterprises are investing heavily in infrastructure to expand training capacity and support production-scale inference. Demand is also moving beyond GPUs toward integrated AI systems that combine accelerators, memory, networking, storage, and software optimization. As generative AI adoption expands across cloud, on-premises, and edge environments, hardware vendors are positioned to benefit from both new infrastructure deployments and the continuing replacement of general-purpose systems with AI-optimized architectures.

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Healthcare, pharmaceuticals & life sciences segment to grow fastest during the forecast period as generative AI moves deeper into research and clinical workflows

The healthcare, pharmaceuticals & life sciences segment is projected to record the highest CAGR among end-user segments during the forecast period. Generative AI is increasingly being applied to drug discovery, clinical-document summarization, medical knowledge retrieval, patient communication, regulatory documentation, trial design, scientific research, and administrative automation. Multimodal gen AI models are also creating opportunities to combine clinical text, medical images, laboratory information, genomic data, and research literature within integrated decision-support environments. Pharmaceutical companies are adopting generative AI to accelerate target identification, molecule design, evidence synthesis, and submission preparation, while healthcare providers are exploring its use in documentation, coding, care coordination, and patient engagement. Growth will be supported by demand for domain-specific models, secure deployment environments, explainability, data privacy, and human oversight. Although regulatory requirements and concerns regarding accuracy may moderate deployment, the high value of improved research productivity and reduced administrative burden is expected to sustain strong investment.

A dense concentration of hyperscalers, frontier-model developers, and enterprise technology buyers secures North America's position as the largest regional market in 2026

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Generative AI Market in 2026 because of its concentration of semiconductor companies, hyperscale cloud providers, foundation-model developers, enterprise software vendors, research institutions, startups, and large technology buyers. The region benefits from substantial data-center investment, mature cloud infrastructure, strong venture funding, and early enterprise adoption across BFSI, healthcare, defense, professional services, media and entertainment, and IT. US-based companies occupy leading positions across the generative AI value chain, including accelerators, cloud compute, models, development platforms, governance systems, applications, and consulting services. Enterprises in the region are also progressing from isolated tools toward integrated deployments connected with organizational data, business applications, and automated workflows. Continued investment in AI infrastructure, energy capacity, cybersecurity, and workforce development is expected to reinforce North America's leadership as generative AI adoption scales.

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Top Companies in Generative AI Market:

The Top Companies in Generative AI Market are NVIDIA (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Amazon Web Services (US), IBM (US), OpenAI (US), Anthropic (US), Meta (US), Mistral AI (France), and Cohere (Canada), among others. These companies compete across hardware, foundation models, development platforms, governance and security systems, agentic AI platforms, applications, and services. The report also examines specialist and emerging vendors that are expanding innovation in model development, inference optimization, multimodal generation, enterprise agents, AI governance, and industry-specific applications.

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