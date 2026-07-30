Animal-inclusive planning makes a lifesaving difference when disaster strikes

Humane World for Animals works across the globe to respond to disasters, shares tips amid Atlantic hurricane season

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, responds to disasters around the globe—from Hurricane Katrina over 20 years ago to the recent earthquake in Venezuela and Super Typhoon Sinlaku just months ago—responders have seen time after time that the well-being of people is closely tied to the well-being of their animals. The organization has assisted tens of thousands of animals in crisis including amid hurricanes and tornadoes in North America, earthquakes in Türkiye, flooding in India and wildfires in Australia, Hawaii and Los Angeles, working to preserve the human-animal bond through preparedness actions, rescue and response.

Since last summer, Humane World for Animals has assisted thousands of animals while responding to Hurricane Erick in Mexico, Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, typhoons in Alaska and Saipan, wildfire in Chile and floods in India.

The organization's response work typically includes:

Search and rescue to find animals stranded or trapped by floods, rubble, fires and more.

Providing essential veterinary care and pet supplies which typically include setting up pop-up veterinary clinics and distribution sites.

Supporting emergency animal sheltering by helping create, support and operate temporary shelters.

Transporting animals who were already up for adoption out of shelters in impacted areas to rescue groups and shelters that have capacity away from the disaster zone.

Providing emergency grants to partner groups on the ground.

"As disasters become more frequent and severe, the demand for animal-inclusive preparedness and response is more critical than ever. Taking simple steps now to prepare yourself and your pets can make a lifesaving difference," said Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals. "Responding to the urgent needs of animals and the people who love them when disasters strike is a core part of our mission to alleviate suffering. But preparing before an emergency even happens can prevent injury, death and loss on a far larger scale."

It's essential for the public to create personal disaster preparedness plans which include their pets and any animals they are responsible for.

Humane World for Animals offers these important preparedness tips:

It is critical that you make a disaster plan that includes your animals before disaster strikes. That plan should include locations you can evacuate to with your animals and identifying a friend, neighbor or family member who your animals are comfortable with and giving them a key in case you are stranded or unable to get home. Remember, if it's not safe for people, it's not safe for animals. Never assume you'll be able to return home for your pets. If you evacuate, take your pets with you. Create a disaster preparedness kit for your household that includes your pets, including current vaccination records, several days of food, supplies and medications for your pets, visible ID tags worn by your pet at all times, and the means to safely contain and evacuate your animals like crates and leashes. Make plans for large animals. It can be complex to evacuate large animals. Follow these tips to form a plan for equines and farm animals.

Block adds: "During a disaster, the fate of people and the animals with whom they share their lives or environments are intimately linked. Floods, wildfires, earthquakes and tornadoes don't discriminate; people, pets, wildlife and farmed animals are in it together."

More information on keeping your animals safe and creating a preparedness plan is available here.

Download photos and video of recent Humane World for Animals disaster responses

About Humane World for Animals

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world.

humaneworld.org

SOURCE Humane World for Animals.