Heatwave alert: Protect pets amid soaring temperatures

Humane World for Animals offers lifesaving tips to protect animals as dangerous heat threaten large portions of the country

WASHINGTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With soaring temperatures and oppressive humidity forecast across the U.S. this week, Humane World for Animals, formerly called the Humane Society of the United States, is urging the public to take steps and keep pets safe from heat-related illness and death.

"Extreme heat can turn deadly in minutes for the animals who rely on us to keep them safe," said Aimee Lauer, managing director of global animal disaster, Humane World for Animals. "Simple precautions—like never leaving pets in cars, preparing for power outages and adjusting walk schedules—can prevent tragedy and ensure a fun, safe summer with your pet."

"Extreme heat can turn deadly in minutes for animals." Post this

Hundreds of animals perish each year from heat stroke. These tips can make a lifesaving difference:

Never leave animals inside a parked car. Even on a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels and cause irreversible organ damage or death. On an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees.

Even on a warm day, temperatures inside a vehicle can rise rapidly to dangerous levels and cause irreversible organ damage or death. On an 85-degree day, the temperature inside a car can reach 102 degrees within 10 minutes. After 30 minutes, the temperature will reach 120 degrees. Take action if you see an animal inside of a parked car . If there are businesses nearby, ask managers or security to make an announcement to find the car's owner. People are often unaware of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars and if informed will quickly return to their vehicle. If the owner can't be found, call local police or animal control and wait by the car for responders to arrive. In some states, good Samaritans can legally remove animals from cars under certain circumstances—familiarity with local laws can save lives.

. If there are businesses nearby, ask managers or security to make an announcement to find the car's owner. People are often unaware of the danger of leaving pets in hot cars and if informed will quickly return to their vehicle. If the owner can't be found, call local police or animal control and wait by the car for responders to arrive. In some states, good Samaritans can legally remove animals from cars under certain circumstances—familiarity with local laws can save lives. Limit exercise for pets on hot days. Adjust intensity and duration of pets' exercise in accordance with the temperature, and be especially careful with short-nosed pets, as they typically have difficulty breathing. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn paws, so walk dogs on the grass if possible.

Adjust intensity and duration of pets' exercise in accordance with the temperature, and be especially careful with short-nosed pets, as they typically have difficulty breathing. On very hot days, limit exercise to early morning or evening hours. Asphalt gets very hot and can burn paws, so walk dogs on the grass if possible. Watch the humidity . "High humidity amplifies the negative impact of high temperature on your pet—and in combination, these factors magnify the danger," says Dr. Barbara Hodges, DVM, MBA, of the Humane Veterinary Medical Association. "When animals pant, moisture from their lungs evaporates and helps reduce their body heat. But high humidity conditions hamper that process and their ability to cool themselves, and their body temperature can skyrocket—rapidly—to dangerous, or even lethal, levels."

. "High humidity amplifies the negative impact of high temperature on your pet—and in combination, these factors magnify the danger," says Dr. Barbara Hodges, DVM, MBA, of the Humane Veterinary Medical Association. "When animals pant, moisture from their lungs evaporates and helps reduce their body heat. But high humidity conditions hamper that process and their ability to cool themselves, and their body temperature can skyrocket—rapidly—to dangerous, or even lethal, levels." Provide ample shade and water for animals outside. Add ice to water when possible. Trees and tarps are ideal sources of shade because they do not obstruct air flow. Doghouses do not provide relief from heat—in fact, they can make it worse.

Add ice to water when possible. Trees and tarps are ideal sources of shade because they do not obstruct air flow. Doghouses do not provide relief from heat—in fact, they can make it worse. Prepare for power outages during heatwaves. Before a heatwave or summer storm takes out the power in your home, create a preparedness plan to keep your pets safe from heat stroke and other temperature-related trouble.

Before a heatwave or summer storm takes out the power in your home, create a preparedness plan to keep your pets safe from heat stroke and other temperature-related trouble. Watch for signs of heatstroke. Signs of heatstroke in animals include heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lack of coordination, a deep red or purple tongue and vomiting. Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are very old, very young, overweight or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs—like boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles—will have a much harder time breathing in extreme heat.

Signs of heatstroke in animals include heavy panting, glazed eyes, rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lack of coordination, a deep red or purple tongue and vomiting. Animals are at particular risk for heat stroke if they are very old, very young, overweight or have heart or respiratory disease. Some breeds of dogs—like boxers, pugs, shih tzus and other dogs and cats with short muzzles—will have a much harder time breathing in extreme heat. How to treat pets suffering from heatstroke: Move the pet into the shade or an air-conditioned area. Apply ice packs or cold towels to their head, neck and chest or run cool (not cold) water over them. Let them drink small amounts of cool water or lick ice cubes. Take them directly to a veterinarian.

Extreme temperatures impact farmed animals and wildlife as well as pets. People can offer a helping hand to wildlife by providing shallow water dishes with stones or sticks in them so that small animals have a way to get in and out.

About Humane World for Animals

Together, we tackle the root causes of animal cruelty and suffering to create permanent change. With millions of supporters and work happening in over 50 countries, Humane World for Animals—formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International—addresses the most deeply entrenched forms of animal cruelty and suffering. As the leading voice in the animal protection space, we work to end the cruelest practices, care for animals in crisis and build a stronger animal protection movement. Driving toward the greatest global impact, we aim to achieve the vision behind our name: a more humane world. humaneworld.org

SOURCE Humane World for Animals.