Ann Taylor Launches This Is Ann Campaign, Reintroducing Women to the Heritage Brand

"This is an exciting moment for Ann Taylor and the launch of our This Is Ann campaign. As a fully integrated, 360-degree marketing campaign, it brings the brand to life across digital, social, out-of-home and through an experiential NYFW pop-up, creating multiple ways for women to experience and engage with Ann Taylor. The campaign reflects how women are dressing and living today — from work and weekends to all the moments in between. This Is Ann celebrates the many dimensions of the modern woman and her individual style while reinforcing the role Ann Taylor continues to play in how she dresses for every part of her life," said Chief Marketing Officer, Bill Miller.

Ann Taylor's fall campaign was shot in New York City, the home of their design office and headquarters, on the Upper West Side and in Central Park by photographer and director Dan Martensen and videographer Garrett Hardy Davis. This Is Ann is a reintroduction of Ann Taylor to the world, meant to reignite the brand's customers and engage new audiences with fashion-forward wardrobing that works for every scenario and sensibility. Embodying Ann Taylor's love what you wear tagline, this campaign and the Fall collection shifts outdated perceptions with fresh outfitting that's aspirational and relevant to her life, while connecting with real working women in a way that lets them feel seen.

"This Is Ann marks a new chapter for Ann Taylor, celebrating the woman at the center of our brand — confident, stylish and moving seamlessly through every part of her busy life," said Heather Gruccio, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "The campaign and our fall collection is a reflection of what the brand is today, a brand for the modern woman and her multidimensional life. We designed Fall for the way she's dressing now, from modern suiting that works well beyond the office to fashion-forward pieces she can make her own. The campaign reflects that same versatility and energy and brings a modern point of view that feels distinctly Ann Taylor."

Ann Taylor's Fall collection curates an aesthetic that blends striking silhouettes with unexpected prints, bold colors, luxe textures and one-of-a-kind layers that feel dimensional and polished. Classic suiting is reimagined with a fresh new lens, and wear-to-work fashion is taken into new territory: Sharp blazers meet soft skirting, silk scarves add interest to every outfit and tailored separates fit better than ever before. Fall at Ann Taylor reflects the many facets of the woman the brand dresses: effortlessly polished, undeniably chic, refined, unique, confident, classic, a touch romantic, dimensional, daring. This is Ann.

To bring the campaign to life, Ann Taylor will debut an immersive SoHo activation to kick off NYFW on September 8, transforming the streets of New York into an interactive expression of the brand's evolution. The experience will feature bold campaign imagery, custom branding, a quintessential New York street cart, and an editorial-inspired newsstand stocked with exclusive This Is Ann campaign materials, including Fall magalogs, campaign-wrapped Daily Front Row issues, giveaways, and collectible postcards.

Looking ahead, Ann Taylor continues to expand its community-focused initiatives and digital footprint. The brand recently launched The Desk on Substack to serve as a modern digital hub for career and style insights, while simultaneously extending its successful online styling series, Style 101, to provide versatile wardrobe-building tips with top fashion stylists across their digital channels. Building on this momentum, Ann Taylor is also preparing to launch an exclusive brand ambassador program in early 2027 to amplify authentic voices of the women who love and wear the brand.

About Ann Taylor: Ann Taylor is an iconic American sportswear brand rooted in a heritage of workwear, iconic silhouettes, signature color, print and pattern. Uniting timeless design with trending details and next-level quality and fit, Ann Taylor is dedicated to outfitting the modern woman with inspirational style that works for whatever she's doing and wherever she is headed. Founded in 1954 in New Haven, CT, today Ann Taylor has more than 200 stores and outlets across the United States and offers online shopping at AnnTaylor.com.

SOURCE Ann Taylor