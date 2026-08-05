NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American fashion brand Anne Klein proudly announces actress, activist, and women's health advocate Olivia Munn as the face of its Fall Winter 2026 campaign and newest ambassador.

More than a campaign, the partnership unites Anne Klein's enduring legacy of empowering women with Munn's extraordinary story of strength, resilience, and advocacy.

Anne Klein Names Olivia Munn Brand Ambassador for Fall/Winter 2026

Photographed in New York over two days by New York–based fashion and portrait photographer Emma Beiles, with styling by Yael Quint and motion directed by the award-winning duo Mat + Kat, the campaign is approached through an editorial fashion lens. Titled by "By the Hour", campaign vignettes include sound stages, seamless backdrops and the quiet edges of a set while the collection balances tweed suiting, sheer florals, and sequin moments styled with a sense of glamour across ready-to-wear, outerwear, footwear, handbags, watches, jewelry, and eyewear.

"Olivia embodies the modern Anne Klein woman: accomplished, multifaceted, and entirely self-defined. She represents the evolution of success, not simply what a woman achieves, but how she chooses to show up for others. Her courage to use her platform in service of something greater reflects the enduring belief that fashion can empower women to shape culture, not just participate in it." says Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer Fashion & Sports at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand.

"Being the face of Anne Klein's Fall Campaign is an honor, made even better by the brand's support of breast cancer awareness. Women change women's lives. It is so important for us to tell our friends and family to not only have annual mammogram and breast exams, but to also take a Lifetime Risk Assessment Test. It saved mine." states Munn.

Munn's ambassadorship will also support Anne Klein's Breast Cancer Awareness Month initiatives, with the brand's cause work continuing its longstanding support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Founder Anne Klein herself passed from the disease in 1973.

To explore the Anne Klein Fall/Winter 2026 collection and learn more about the campaign, visit AnneKlein.com. Shop new arrivals in-store at Macy's and online at Macys.com.

About Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn is an actor, activist and mother whose work spans film and television, including Apple's Emmy-Nominated Your Friends & Neighbors. Known for her brilliant work across three seasons of Aaron Sorkin's The Newsroom and her time on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, Olivia also starred in iconoclastic films including Magic Mike, The Predator, X-Men: Apocalypse and Office Christmas Party. A breast cancer survivor, she has become a prominent voice for early detection and risk assessment. She was recently named to TIME's 2025 Women of the Year and TIME's 2024 100 Most Influential People in Health.

About Anne Klein

At Anne Klein, our mission has always been equal parts image – serving working women around the world with classic American style – and impact – supporting the causes and communities she holds dear and empowering her ability to make positive change in the world. Our mission was born from Anne herself: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will." Today, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world with products sold in nearly 100 countries. For more information and to join the Anne Klein Insider's Club, visit www.anneklein.com, and follow @AnneKlein on Facebook, TikTok and @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Anne Klein