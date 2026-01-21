Anne Klein Steps into Spring with a Powerful Message of Connection, Community, and Womanhood

Unveils Invisible Thread campaign starring Models Tina Kunakey and Caroline Kelley Rosen

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic American brand Anne Klein steps into Spring ahead of New York Fashion Week with a collection designed for those who move fluidly through roles, careers, and passions — unveiling The Invisible Thread, the Spring Summer 2026 campaign that links her life and her style through a shared fabric of strength and connection.

Model Caroline Kelley Rosen in the Anne Klein S/S 2026 campaign Model Tina Kunakey in the Anne Klein S/S 2026 campaign

The collection brings runway energy into real life by blending modern tailoring, sculptured silhouettes, and elevated essentials designed to feel effortless, confident, and timeless — all tied together by The Invisible Thread celebrating how style becomes a shared language and a connector across generations, cultures, and personal journeys.

"The Invisible Thread represents the bond that unites women — the unspoken understanding and instinctive support they give one another," says Jameel Spencer, Chief Marketing Officer, Fashion & Athletic Verticals at WHP Global, which owns the Anne Klein brand.

"Anne Klein has always celebrated independence and self-expression, but it has equally championed women lifting each other up. Tina and Caroline embody that duality."

Shot over two days by photographer Matt Easton and styled by Sandy Armeni at the breathtaking Cottonwood Estate in Holmby Hills, CA, the story stars international model Tina Kunakey alongside model Caroline Kelley Rosen — two women whose shared presence embodies motherhood and the beauty of connection.

"When you meet other moms, you talk about something and you feel connected," shares Kunakey.

"Since becoming a mom, there's a whole different world I didn't know, Rosen adds. "Women just… get each other."

Featured looks also introduce Anne Klein's debut of The Artist Series, an art-driven capsule that elevates female creative voices and entrepreneurs. Leading the launch is print designer Anjelica Rosen, a U.S.-born, London-based illustrator known for her vivid, energetic work. Her art becomes a wearable expression of identity and connection — translated across limited-edition accessories including handbags & wallets, scarves, jewelry, and watches, priced from $28 to $102.

"Each piece captures the story and perspective of the artist behind it," says Spencer.

"Through the Anne Klein Artist Series, we celebrate the women shaping culture — and the threads that tie their stories to ours."

To explore the Anne Klein Spring 2026 collection and campaign imagery, visit AnneKlein.com. Shop new arrivals in-store at Macy's and online at Macys.com

About Anne Klein

Our mission has always been equal parts image – serving working women around the world with classic American style – and impact – supporting the causes and communities she holds dear and empowering her ability to make positive change in the world. Born from Anne herself: "Clothes won't change the world. The women who wear them will." Today, the Anne Klein brand continues to outfit the women who make an impact on the world with products sold in nearly 100 countries. For more information and to join the Anne Klein Insider's Club, visit www.anneklein.com, and @AnneKlein on Facebook, TikTok and @AnneKleinOfficial on Instagram.

