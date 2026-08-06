ANNOUNCING THE INDUCTEES INTO THE AAF 2026 ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT

"It is inspiring to see the next generation of leaders driving innovation and also giving back to their communities." Post this

Steve Pacheco, President & CEO of the AAF, said, "For more than 30 years, the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has recognized the rising leaders who are shaping the future of our industry. This year's inductees represent the very best of advertising—visionary professionals whose talent, creativity, and leadership give us every reason to be optimistic about what lies ahead. I invite everyone to join us as we celebrate these trailblazers and the impact they continue to make on our industry and how they each inspire us all to do better."

The 2026 list of inductees cuts across industries, companies, business size, culture, social media and more. They join a distinguished list of 200+ past industry honorees. In alphabetical order:

ANDREW ALMENDRAS, Vice President, Marketing Strategy & Planning, IMAX. Andrew's story is about transforming industries, organizations, and lives. Now enjoying his 10-year anniversary at IMAX, Andrew says his story is the IMAX story: "Helping people transcend the ordinary through extraordinary experiences." This past year, IMAX reached a record-breaking $1.2 billion global box office. Among his contributions at IMAX, Andrew developed and launched its first partnership with Catholic Big Brothers Big Sisters. He co-led its DEI taskforce. Simultaneously, he serves as both an Adweek and Gold House Mentor. He proudly credits his mom for raising him to always be a solution to society. "Giving back is who I am."

In recognition, Andrew will also be the recipient of this year's Jack Averett Volunteer Spirit Award for his service to the industry.

CATHERINE BERGER, Vice President, Marketing Transformation & Services, Grupo Bimbo. Catherine sees what's not there, turning potential into reality. She is currently leading the marketing transformation and reinvention of Grupo Bimbo's $10 billion US portfolio. Before that, she helped transform Ferrara into the category leader of global sugar confection, including overseeing its first-ever Super Bowl commercial. But if you dig deeper, it's how Catherine lives her values of empathy, authenticity and purpose which help set her apart. Whether as an LGBTQ+ Advocate and Culture Corporate Champion or a local community builder, Catherine's impact can be measured in lives changed, teams energized and momentum created.

JUSTIN BRETON, Head of Digital & Emerging Experiences, Walmart. A pioneer in the commerce-meets-culture landscape, Justin specializes in transforming emerging technologies into category-defining business channels. He has spent the last six years redefining how the world's largest retailer connects with digitally native audiences. Growing up in a small town in Maine, he learned that the most valuable currency is trust and community. He applied those lessons to his time at Foursquare and, now, Walmart, where he has pioneered immersive worlds, built high-stakes collaborations and turned livestreaming into a permanent retail channel. Throughout, he has remained committed to a culture of transparency and collective growth. He is invested in the next generation of marketing talent.

JEN HOURIGAN, President, T-Mobile & Client Leadership, Initiative.

Show up. Work hard. See the people around you. Believe in them. And then build something worthy of that belief. That's the Jen Hourigan Effect. Jen sits on Initiative's Executive Leadership Team, leading T-Mobile and architecting the future of client partnerships for the agency. Under her stewardship, T-Mobile's client relationship ratings have skyrocketed, team "happiness" scores have jumped, and the brand has achieved 16 consecutive quarters of industry-leading growth. She co-created the Empowered People Act, now standard across 40+ Initiative accounts. Just as important is her work with Girls Inc. of New York City, raising funds and mentoring young girls into industries they might not reach alone. Something shifts when Jen believes in you.

JESSICA PADULA, Vice President, Marketing & Sustainability, Nespresso USA. Jessica Padula proves that the best brands don't choose between purpose and performance; they prioritize both. In her role, Jessica drives tangible business results while always considering the farmers who grow the coffee, the communities the brand serves, and the consumers who make it part of their daily ritual. She leads campaigns that make the brand a cultural touchstone, like the Nespresso Vertuo World launch and Nespresso's B Corp certification. Her work also includes brand partnerships that raise millions for charities including Project Healthy Minds and The Ali Forney Center. Beyond Nespresso, Jessica provides mentorship at scale through her board work and dedicated content platform. She is a builder of brands, businesses, and those around her.

KERI D. RICHARDSON, Cofounder & Managing Partner, CrowdAxis. Keri's approach has always been data-informed and culture-dictated. She co-founded CrowdAxis in 2024 and has built the measurement infrastructure for the $128 billion experiential marketing industry. She discovered her love for marketing through sports, where she realized experiences don't just sell products; they create relationships. Keri has worked with over 200 brands, helping them move successfully, not only at the speed of culture, but at the speed of trust. A licensed private pilot, Keri takes these principles outside the boardroom, where she serves as an aviation mentor, a graduate advisor at Columbia University School of Professional Studies, and an executive consultant with the Community Consulting Teams of Atlanta.

BRITTANY SLATTERY, Chief Marketing Officer, OpenAP. Brittany is helping shape the future of advertising by advancing a more standardized, transparent foundation for video. At OpenAP and as Vice President of the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC), she's reframing how audiences are built, understood and transacted across television. Known for translating complexity into clarity, Brittany brings together organizations with competing interests to build consensus, foster collaboration and solve some of advertising's biggest challenges. During her tenure, OpenAP has accelerated growth of the audience-based marketplace to over $1.3 billion. Brittany's leadership is defined both by what she builds and how she builds it. A mother of two and champion of people-first leadership, she invests in the next generation through mentorship and community. Those who know her best describe her as an architect, unifier and catalyst.

CAITLIN COBURN WINSOR, Senior Director, Media Strategy & Investment, PepsiCo. Caitlin believes media is one of the most powerful creative and commercial forces in modern marketing. A self-described "culture completist," she has built her career at the intersection of media, entertainment, technology, and consumer behavior, helping brands become part of culture, not just interrupt it. As Head of Media for PepsiCo Beverages U.S., she has challenged traditional views of media, treating it as a driver of ideas, growth, and connection. Known for her curiosity and ability to see around corners, Caitlin brings fresh perspective to every challenge. Whether building brands, mentoring talent, or advancing the industry, she believes the best marketing starts with understanding people.

Chrissie Hanson, North America Media Practice CEO, dentsu and Chair of this year's AHOA Council of Judges, said, "The AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement recognizes rising leaders who are making a meaningful impact across our industry and beyond. It is both inspiring and reassuring to see the next generation of leaders not only driving innovation in their professions, but also giving back to their communities with purpose and compassion. Alongside my vice chair, Matt Derella, Vice President of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions and a 2017 Hall of Achievement inductee, it was an honor to review this year's exceptional group of nominees and help select the newest class of inductees. The experience was equally humbling, rewarding, and inspiring."

Corporate sponsors for this year's event include Albertson's Media, Amazon Ads, AMC Networks, dentsu, Disney Advertising, Known, LinkedIn, Omnicom Media, Paramount, TelevisaUnivision, TikTok and 3C Ventures. For further details about the AAF AHOA dinner and ceremonies on November 19, including sponsorship opportunities, visit www.aaf.org/ahoa. At The Moment Media (ATM) is the official media partner of the 2026 Advertising Hall of Achievement.

ABOUT AAF (AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION)

The American Advertising Federation (AAF), established in 1905, is the nation's oldest national advertising trade association and serves as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Guided by its Board of Directors, the AAF leads the industry's premier programs and events, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, ADMERICA, Advertising Day on the Hill, the Most Promising Students Program, and HBCUs for Advertising. Together, these initiatives support a nationwide network of more than 125 professional chapters, 135 collegiate chapters, and more than 60 corporate members representing leading media and technology companies, advertisers, and agencies. Learn more at https://aaf.org.

ABOUT AAF ADVERTISING HALL OF ACHIEVEMENT (AHOA)

For more than 30 years, the AAF Advertising Hall of Achievement has recognized exceptional advertising leaders age 40 and younger who are shaping the future of the industry. Inductees are selected through a rigorous, two-round judging process led by Hall of Achievement alumni and senior industry executives. Established by the American Advertising Federation (AAF) in 1993, the program is one of the industry's highest honors for emerging leaders.

SOURCE American Advertising Federation