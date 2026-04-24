CELEBRATING 75 YEARS OF THE AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF) ADVERTISING HALL OF FAME

The Advertising Hall of Fame honors industry legends for their achievements and exceptional philanthropic contributions. Post this

Susan Fowler Credle , Global Creative Advisor, Interpublic and Former Chair & Global CCO, FCB. Susan was also presented the David Bell Award for Industry Service;

, Global Creative Advisor, Interpublic and Former Chair & Global CCO, FCB. Susan was also presented the David Bell Award for Industry Service; Barry Manilow , Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon and recipient of a President's Award;

, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon and recipient of a President's Award; Marlo Thomas , Four Time Emmy, Golden Globe winning actress/author and activist and recipient of a President's Award;

, Four Time Emmy, Golden Globe winning actress/author and activist and recipient of a President's Award; Esi Eggleston Bracey , Former Global Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Unilever;

, Former Global Chief Growth & Marketing Officer, Unilever; Jim Stengel, President & CEO, The Jim Stengel Company; Former Global Marketing Officer, P&G;

Standing:

David Droga, Vice Chair, Accenture; Founder, Droga5;

Vice Chair, Accenture; Founder, Droga5; Jen Skyler , Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, American Express, Corporate Honoree;

, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, American Express, Corporate Honoree; Tim Ellis, Chief Marketing Officer, NFL;

Chief Marketing Officer, NFL; Elizabeth Rutledge , Chief Marketing Officer, American Express, Corporate Honoree;

, Chief Marketing Officer, American Express, Corporate Honoree; Gordon Bowen, Founder, mcgarrybowen, Creative Chairman, Dentsu Creative;

Induction into the AHOF follows a rigorous and extensive, months-long evaluation process overseen by an esteemed Council of Judges which, this year, was led by Chair Ross Martin, President of Known, and Vice Chair Rita Ferro, President of Disney Advertising.

"The Advertising Hall of Fame honors industry legends for their achievements, groundbreaking innovations and exceptional philanthropic contributions to both the advertising industry and their communities," commented Steve Pacheco, President and CEO, American Advertising Federation (AAF). "On the occasion of this year's 75th anniversary celebration – and for the first time ever – two President's Awards were also presented to public figures whose primary careers are not in advertising, but whose work has made significant contributions to our industry…making the 'Biggest Night in Advertising' even bigger, with a veritable 'who's who' of industry icons walking the red carpet and right into the Hall of Fame."

ABOUT AMERICAN ADVERTISING FEDERATION (AAF)

The AAF's Board of Directors guides and oversees the Federation's signature events and initiatives, including the Advertising Hall of Fame, Advertising Hall of Achievement, American Advertising Awards, Advertising Day on the Hill, Most Promising Students Program, HBCUs for Advertising, National Student Advertising Competition (NSAC), and Student Advertising Career Conference – all serving the Federation's 35,000+ professional members nationwide, 4,000+ students and educators, and more than 65+ corporate members spanning media and tech companies, advertisers and agencies. Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as "The Unifying Voice for Advertising." The Advertising Hall of Fame, produced by the AAF since 1949, helps the organization to sustain many of its key initiatives throughout the year surrounding education, diversity, grassroots advocacy, and professional development. Visit https://aaf.org/.

SOURCE American Advertising Federation