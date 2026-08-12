Another Nine Caps First Year of Franchising with Nationwide Expansion Across 16 States

Indoor Golf Concept Surpasses 80 Territories Awarded and Opens Locations in Three States as It Enters Its Second Year of Franchise Growth

CINCINNATI, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Nine, the 24/7 self-service indoor golf concept powered by proprietary A9OS technology and Trackman gameplay, is marking the end of its first year of franchising with rapid growth across the country. In just over a year since signing its first franchise agreements, the brand has awarded more than 80 territories, signed 33 franchise owners and opened new locations in three states, with more openings on the way before the end of 2026.

A Breakout First Year of Franchise Sales

Another Nine has sold more than 80 territories since franchising, including 63 sold in 2026 alone, as demand from prospective owners has accelerated through the brand's first full year of franchising. The company now counts 33 franchise owners across its network, with 26 of those owners signing on this year. Franchise territories have now been sold in 16 states, with more than 25 metro markets carrying committed locations.

Among the major metro target markets for franchise growth in 2026 are Miami, Chicago, Indianapolis, Detroit, Denver, Columbus, Louisville, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin and Houston. This underscores the brand's expansion beyond its Midwest roots and into major markets nationwide.

"One year into franchising, we've been humbled to see the response from interested franchise candidates around the world," said Ethan Grob, Co-Founder and CEO of Another Nine. "While we're proud to have awarded 80+ territories across 16 states, it's not our goal. We're driven by the conviction from our franchise owners who see the same opportunity we do: delivering the ideal indoor golf experience with a model built to create access to entrepreneurship."

From Corporate Roots to a Growing Franchise Footprint

Another Nine's franchise growth builds on a foundation of proven company-owned facility operations. The brand opened its first location in Cincinnati's Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood in March 2024, followed by a second company-owned location in nearby Montgomery, Ohio, in February 2026. Those corporate locations have since been joined by the brand's first two franchised openings: Cornelius, North Carolina, in June 2026, and Oak Ridge North in Houston, Texas, in August 2026.

With four locations now open across Ohio, North Carolina and Texas, Another Nine expects that footprint to expand quickly through the remainder of the year, with 15 to 20 locations projected to be open by the end of 2026 as franchise owners across the country move from signed agreements into construction and openings.

Confidence in that pipeline is already showing up before ribbon-cuttings happen. Two franchise ownership groups, in Miami, Florida and Ohio/Kentucky, have signed agreements to expand their footprints even before opening their first locations, a sign of the confidence owners have in the brand's model and support system.

Multi-Unit Ownership Fueling the Network

Multi-unit development has emerged as a defining feature of Another Nine's franchise growth, with 57% of the brand's franchise owners committed to more than one location. The network's two largest owners have signed on for six and seven locations, respectively, reflecting the confidence experienced operators have shown in the brand's unit economics and streamlined, technology-driven operating model.

"Owners aren't just committing to one location and waiting to see what happens, many are committing to multiple territories from the start," said Brett Jewell, Co-Founder and COO of Another Nine. "We're focused on earning that kind of conviction from our franchise owners, even before they sign. We're excited by the territory growth this year but more excited by the strong foundation is provides as we move into an even bigger year of openings in 2027."

A 24/7 Indoor Golf Model Built for Guests and Operators

Each Another Nine facility features all-private Sim Suites available around the clock through the brand's A9OS booking platform. Guests can reserve a suite by the hour, any time of day or night, and play Trackman-powered golf across more than 350 world-class courses, practice scenarios, and mini games. Memberships are available but never required.

The model is also designed to give franchise owners a streamlined operating structure. Without a bar or restaurant component and with technology supporting booking, access and guest support, Another Nine locations are built to operate with a leaner footprint, no onsite staff, and minimal overhead compared to many entertainment concepts.

Guests can expect:

Private Sim Suites available 24/7 with premium amenities





Hourly reservations with no membership required





Trackman gameplay across more than 350 courses





Seamless booking, access, and support, powered by proprietary A9OS technology





A flexible, premium setting for practice, casual rounds, small groups and late-night play

For more information about franchising with Another Nine in markets across the country, visit franchise.anothernine.com.

About Another Nine

Another Nine is a franchisor of 24/7 self-service indoor golf simulator facilities featuring all-private Sim Suites and Trackman gameplay, powered by proprietary A9OS technology. With a membership-free model and a streamlined operating structure, Another Nine offers guests premium access to the game on their schedule and offers entrepreneurs a modern path to business ownership.

SOURCE Another Nine, LLC