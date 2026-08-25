Antaisolar Joins United Nations Global Compact and Releases 2025 ESG Report

XIAMEN, China, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaisolar, a leading expert in digital and intelligent PV mounting system solutions, announced its official participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the release of its 2025 ESG Report, marking two key milestones in the company's ongoing sustainability efforts.

As a UNGC participant, Antaisolar will incorporate the UNGC Ten Principles into its RAISE sustainability strategy, which is structured around five pillars: Sound Governance, Premium Products, Equity & Inclusion, Ecological Co-existence and Shared Prosperity. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the strategy focuses on supply-chain compliance, carbon data management and core competency stewardship, integrating sustainability considerations into business operations and value-chain management.

The 2025 ESG Report details Antaisolar's performance across environmental, social and governance priorities. According to the report, green power accounted for 15.54% of Antaisolar's energy consumption, while its self-built solar power plant generated 4,641,057 kWh of electricity annually. The report also highlights continued improvements in energy and emissions management, occupational health and safety, employee development, diversity and inclusion, community engagement, business ethics, risk management and information security, reflecting a more systematic approach to ESG management across the organization. It also links responsible product development and quality management with the company's broader sustainability objectives, extending ESG considerations from internal operations to the wider industrial value chain. Key ESG data and practices disclosed in the report were independently assured by TÜV SÜD, enhancing the transparency, credibility and reliability of the disclosures.

Antaisolar also unveiled its 2026–2027 action plans for EcoRaise, its global ecological co-building initiative, covering four areas: environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, green energy development and sustainable lifestyles. In 2026, the company partnered with the Xiang'an Animal Protection Association to support the conservation of six national protected bird species through a dedicated donation, expanding its biodiversity efforts from plant conservation to wildlife protection.

Looking ahead, Antaisolar will continue to align its sustainability practices with the UNGC Ten Principles, advance the implementation of its RAISE strategy, and work with global partners to support the global transition toward green energy.

SOURCE Antaisolar