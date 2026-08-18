Antengene Presents Key R&D Highlights at the Evercore 2nd China Biotech Summit

SHANGHAI and HONG KONG, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative, commercial-stage global biotech company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class medicines for autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, today announced that the Company has been invited to participate in the Evercore 2nd China Biotech Summit, where it presented multiple key R&D highlights during a fireside chat. At the event, the Company presented updated clinical data for ATG–022 (CLDN18.2 antibody–drug conjugate [ADC]). Regarding T–cell engager (TCE) technologies, beyond its previously disclosed proprietary AnTenGager® TCE platform, the Company showcased the TriGager™ TCE platform and multiple TCE functional modules for the first time. This further demonstrates the Company's complete TCE engineering technology toolbox and illustrates the technical principles behind the TriGager™ TCE platform. In addition, the Company also introduced ATG–207, a first–in–class αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein.

1. ATG-022（CLDN18.2 ADC）

Latest data from the Phase II CLINCH study: As of June 26, 2026, among patients with moderate to high CLDN18.2 expression (IHC 2+ ≥ 20%) in the 2.4 mg/kg dose cohort, the objective response rate (ORR) was 42.4% (14/33) and the disease control rate (DCR) was 90.9% (30/33), with a median overall survival (mOS) of 12.85 months. In the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort, the ORR was 46.7% (14/30), the DCR was 86.7% (26/30), and the mOS was not yet reached, with a median follow–up of 14.03 months. One patient in each of the two dose groups achieved a complete response (CR).





As of June 26, 2026, among patients with moderate to high CLDN18.2 expression (IHC 2+ ≥ 20%) the objective response rate (ORR) was 42.4% (14/33) and the disease control rate (DCR) was 90.9% (30/33), with a median overall survival (mOS) of 12.85 months. the ORR was 46.7% (14/30), the DCR was 86.7% (26/30), and the mOS was not yet reached, with a median follow–up of 14.03 months. One patient in each of the two dose groups achieved a complete response (CR). Favorable safety profile: Compared with the data cutoff of December 25, 2025, the incidence of Grade ≥3 treatment–related adverse events (TRAEs) in the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort increased slightly from 19.4% to 21.0%, with only 9.7% of patients experiencing dose reduction due to TRAEs. These data demonstrate that despite more than six months of ongoing treatment follow–up and potential toxin accumulation in vivo , the incidence of Grade ≥3 TRAEs remained stable in the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort. This favorable safety profile supports the combination of ATG–022 with chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 antibodies in the first–line setting, enabling the full therapeutic potential of ATG–022.





Compared with the data cutoff of December 25, 2025, the incidence of Grade ≥3 treatment–related adverse events (TRAEs) in the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort increased slightly from 19.4% to 21.0%, with only 9.7% of patients experiencing dose reduction due to TRAEs. These data demonstrate that despite more than six months of ongoing treatment follow–up and potential toxin accumulation , the incidence of Grade ≥3 TRAEs remained stable in the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort. This favorable safety profile supports the combination of ATG–022 with chemotherapy and anti-PD-1 antibodies in the first–line setting, enabling the full therapeutic potential of ATG–022. mOS not yet reached in the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort: With a median follow–up of 14.03 months, mOS was not yet reached for the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort, which further validates that ATG–022 can deliver durable long–term survival benefits for patients across all levels of CLDN18.2 expression.





With a median follow–up of 14.03 months, mOS was not yet reached for the 1.8 mg/kg dose cohort, which further validates that ATG–022 can deliver durable long–term survival benefits for patients across all levels of CLDN18.2 expression. Advancing clinical development across 1L to 3L gastric cancer: Antengene is currently conducting the Phase II CLINCH study, the Ib/II CLINCH–2 study, and the pivotal Phase III CLINCH–3 study of ATG–022 in Mainland of China and Australia. The Company continues to advance the clinical development of ATG-022 across different lines of gastric cancer treatment, including first-line therapy in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies and chemotherapy (CAPOX/FOLFOX); second-line therapy in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies; and third-line therapy as monotherapy. In addition, the CLINCH study of ATG-022 includes a basket trial cohort evaluating multiple tumor types, with the majority of patients continuing to receive treatment.

2. AnTenGager® & TriGager™ TCE Platform

There is no universal template for designing TCE molecules across diverse targets and indications. Therapeutic potential can only be unlocked by striking a precise balance between efficacy and safety. To this end, the Company has built a comprehensive TCE engineering technology system, including proprietary platforms such as AnTenGager® and TriGager™, along with multiple functional modules, forming a flexible and customizable "technology toolbox". Leveraging this system, the R&D team can perform modular assembly and customized design of molecular structures based on the biological characteristics of different targets. This approach improves development efficiency while providing robust technical support for differentiated clinical strategies.

AnTenGager® TCE platform: AnTenGager® is Antengene's proprietary, second-generation TCE platform featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low-expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune diseases, solid tumors and hematological malignancies indications. Leveraging this platform, Antengene has built a pipeline of multiple drug candidates, two of which have been out-licensed under exclusive license agreements:

ATG-201 (CD19 x CD3 TCE)：A global exclusive license agreement has been entered into with UCB. The Company has received USD 60 million upfront payment from UCB to date and is eligible to receive an additional USD 20 million near–term milestone payment, up to approximately USD 1.1 billion in additional milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future net sales.



ATG-106（CDH6×CD3 TCE）：An exclusive license agreement has been entered into with K2 Therapeutics, which was established by MPM BioImpact. Subject to satisfaction of certain near–term conditions, Antengene is entitled to upfront and near-term considerations of approximately USD 20 million, up to USD 960.5 million in additional milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on future net sales.



TriGager™ TCE platform: TriGager™ is Antengene's proprietary tri–specific TCE platform with steric hindrance masking technology, enabling the construction of diverse logic–gate molecules including AND–Gate, True AND–Gate and OR–Gate. AND–Gate and True AND–Gate molecules require target cells to co–express two disease–associated antigens before T–cell–mediated cytotoxicity can be triggered. This mechanism improves target specificity, reduces off–target toxicity, and expands the pool of druggable targets for TCE modalities. By contrast, OR–Gate molecules trigger T–cell–mediated killing upon recognition of either one of the disease–associated antigens, better addressing target–expression heterogeneity. Meanwhile, the platform supports incorporation of an engineered CD2 co–stimulatory moiety, which optimizes molecular developability, enhances TCE potency, and mitigates the risk of CRS, balancing efficacy and safety.

The Company also presented ATG–207, a globally first-in-class αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein being developed for the treatment of T cell–mediated autoimmune diseases, and first disclosed its preclinical data at the 2026 European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2026).

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a global, R&D-driven, commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics for diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Its pipeline spans from preclinical to commercial stages, with key investigational candidates including ATG-022 (CLDN18.2 ADC), ATG-037 (oral CD73 inhibitor), ATG-101 (PD-L1 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody), ATG-125 (B7-H3 × PD-L1 bispecific ADC), ATG-207 (αCD3-TGF-β bifunctional fusion protein), as well as T cell engager (TCE) programs developed using Antengene's proprietary AnTenGager® platform.

AnTenGager®, is Antengene's proprietary TCE 2.0 platform, featuring "2+1" bivalent binding for low expressing targets, steric hindrance masking, and proprietary CD3 sequences with fast on/off kinetics to minimize cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and enhance efficacy. These characteristics support the platform's broad applicability across autoimmune disease, solid tumors and hematological malignancies, with programs targeting CD19 x CD3 (ATG-201 for B cell-related autoimmune diseases; partnered with UCB), CDH6 x CD3 (ATG-106 for ovarian cancer and kidney cancer; partnered with K2 Therapeutics established by MPM BioImpact), ALPPL2 x CD3 (ATG-112 for gynecological tumors, digestive system malignancies, bladder cancer and NSCLC), LY6G6D x CD3 (ATG-110 for microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer), GPRC5D x CD3 (ATG-021 for multiple myeloma), LILRB4 x CD3 (ATG-102 for acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia) and FLT3 x CD3 (ATG-107 for acute myeloid leukemia).

To date, Antengene has obtained 33 investigational new drug (IND) approvals in the U.S. and Asia, and obtained new drug application (NDA) approvals in 10 Asia Pacific markets. Its lead commercial asset, XPOVIO® (selinexor), is approved in the Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Hong Kong China, Macau China, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Australia, and has been included in the national insurance schemes in five of these markets (Mainland of China, Taiwan China, Australia, South Korea and Singapore).

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, please see the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025, and the documents subsequently submitted to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:

Donald Lung

E-mail: [email protected]

BD Contacts:

Ariel Guo

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Antengene Corporation Limited