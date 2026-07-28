Antibody Therapeutics Market worth $597.1 billion by 2035 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Antibody Therapeutics Market is projected to reach USD 597.1 billion by 2035 from USD 311.2 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data tables and 55 figures spread through 400 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Antibody Therapeutics Market - Global Forecast to 2035"

Antibody Therapeutics Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2035

2026–2035 2026 Market Size: USD 311.2 billion

USD 311.2 billion 2035 Projected Market Size: USD 597.1 billion

USD 597.1 billion CAGR (2026–2035): 7.5%

Antibody Therapeutics Market Trends & Insights:

The fundamental shift from conventional small-molecule drugs toward targeted biologics is transforming the antibody therapeutics market. Over the 2026–2031 period, monoclonal antibodies will remain the commercial foundation that dominated the market in 2025, while the industry increasingly expands into bispecific and multispecific antibodies, antibody–drug conjugates, antibody fragments, and other engineered formats. These next-generation modalities can combine multiple mechanisms, improve target selectivity, and address resistance to established therapies.

North America held ~35% of the global market in 2025.

In 2025, monoclonal antibodies dominated the format segment with a share of ~85%, supported by their large, approved product base, broad clinical use across oncology, autoimmune, inflammatory, ophthalmic, and rare disease indications, and strong physician adoption.

In 2025, hospitals & specialty care centers accounted for ~78% of the market, supported by their central role in diagnosing and treating oncology, autoimmune, inflammatory, ophthalmic, and rare diseases.

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Key drivers of market growth include rising demand for antibody-based drugs to treat cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, ophthalmic, and rare diseases, along with rapid progress in next-generation formats such as monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

Technological advances in antibody engineering, target discovery, conjugation chemistry, and biomarker-led patient selection are improving efficacy, safety, and clinical differentiation. The late-stage antibody pipeline has expanded significantly, with many antibody therapeutics in late-stage development by 2026, indicating strong innovation momentum. Growth is also supported by expanding investment in bispecific antibodies and ADCs.

By format, the monoclonal antibodies accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

By format, the antibody therapeutics market is categorized into monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, antibody fragments, bispecific antibodies, and ADCs. In 2025, the monoclonal antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the market, supported by its large, approved product base, broad clinical use, and strong commercial adoption across oncology, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, infectious diseases, and other chronic conditions.

In 2025, the hospitals & specialty care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the antibody therapeutics market.

By end user, the antibody therapeutics market includes hospitals & specialty care centers, long-term care facilities, and other end users. In 2025, the hospitals & specialty care centers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the hospitals & specialty care centers segment is attributed to the increasing use of antibody therapeutics across oncology, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory disorders, ophthalmology, and rare diseases. These facilities play a critical role in administering complex biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, ADCs, and other next-generation antibody formats that often require specialist supervision, infusion or injectable delivery, and close patient monitoring.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the antibody therapeutics market, owing to the presence of strong regional players with advanced manufacturing capabilities and robust supply-chain networks. These companies benefit from product approvals under supportive regulatory frameworks implemented by the US FDA and Health Canada. Product commercialization and innovation are the primary catalysts for growth in the region's expanding pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry. Partnerships and investments with academic & research centers to scale up production are also expected to be growth drivers for this regional segment.

Key Players

Leading players in the Antibody Therapeutics companies include AbbVie Inc. (US), Merck (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Sanofi (France), Amgen Inc. (US), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US), and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), among others.

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