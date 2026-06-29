MOHALI, India, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier, a globally recognized blockchain development company, has established a unified blockchain delivery model spanning Layer 0 protocols, Layer 1 networks, Layer 2 scaling solutions, Layer 3 appchains, and Rollup-as-a-Service. Designed to serve organizations across industries, the model provides a single engineering partner capable of delivering end-to-end blockchain solutions from architecture and development to deployment, scaling, and long-term ecosystem growth.

Built to Lead Every Layer of Blockchain - From Protocol to Product

Antier Sets a New Global Standard for Blockchain Development - Every Layer, Every Industry, One Partner

Blockchain technology has evolved from simple token deployment into multi-layer network infrastructure, cross-chain ecosystems, AI-driven protocols, and national-scale digital systems, each demanding specialized engineering expertise. As this complexity accelerated, the cost of fragmented, single-service vendors became impossible to ignore: misaligned architectures, broken handoffs, and no single point of accountability when things went wrong.

Antier recognized these challenges early and deliberately evolved into a full-stack blockchain engineering practice spanning every layer of the ecosystem. By anticipating industry shifts and building the infrastructure behind emerging technologies, the company continues to stay ahead of market demand.

"The challenge in blockchain is not any single layer - it is the fragmentation when no single team owns how they connect. Antier was built to eliminate that by providing one accountable engineering partner from protocol architecture through to mainnet and beyond."

Six Specialized Practices. The Full Blockchain Stack.

Antier's specialized engineering practices work together to deliver end-to-end blockchain expertise across every layer of the stack:

Blockchain Infrastructure & Network Architecture

Design and development of Layer 0, Layer 1, Layer 2 & Layer 3 networks, appchains, rollups, chain abstraction, and scalable node infrastructure. Antier helped a fintech client launch a custom Layer 1 blockchain with optimized consensus, validator architecture, and governance mechanisms tailored for regulated payment operations.

Design and development of Layer 0, Layer 1, Layer 2 & Layer 3 networks, appchains, rollups, chain abstraction, and scalable node infrastructure. Antier helped a client launch a custom Layer 1 blockchain with optimized consensus, validator architecture, and governance mechanisms tailored for regulated payment operations. Blockchain Protocol Development & Core Engineering

Protocol architecture, consensus design, Rust development, Cosmos SDK, Substrate, and network upgrades for high-performance blockchain ecosystems. Antier engineered and deployed a custom consensus upgrade for a DeFi network, improving transaction finality and network performance without disrupting live operations.

Protocol architecture, consensus design, Rust development, Cosmos SDK, Substrate, and network upgrades for high-performance blockchain ecosystems. Antier engineered and deployed a custom consensus upgrade for a network, improving transaction finality and network performance without disrupting live operations. Enterprise Blockchain Solutions

Enterprise-grade blockchain development using Hyperledger Fabric, R3 Corda, decentralized identity, and compliance-focused architectures. Antier enabled a global financial institution to automate trade finance workflows through a secure permissioned blockchain network connecting multiple stakeholders.

Enterprise-grade blockchain development using Hyperledger Fabric, R3 Corda, identity, and compliance-focused architectures. Antier enabled a global financial institution to automate trade finance workflows through a secure permissioned blockchain network connecting multiple stakeholders. Web3 Infrastructure & Emerging Technologies

Development of AI-powered blockchain solutions, DePIN networks, decentralized applications, and long-term infrastructure management. Antier built a decentralized infrastructure network that incentivized real-time data contributions from connected devices while ensuring on-chain transparency.

Development of AI-powered blockchain solutions, DePIN networks, applications, and long-term infrastructure management. Antier built a infrastructure network that incentivized real-time data contributions from connected devices while ensuring on-chain transparency. Smart Contract Development , Digital Assets & Crypto Exchange Development

Audited smart contracts, tokenization platforms, crypto wallets, and institutional-grade crypto exchange development. Antier developed a compliant asset tokenization platform with audited smart contracts, enabling secure fractional ownership and digital asset management.

Audited smart contracts, platforms, wallets, and institutional-grade exchange development. Antier developed a compliant asset platform with audited smart contracts, enabling secure fractional ownership and management. Blockchain Gaming & Metaverse Development

Blockchain gaming platforms, NFT ecosystems, virtual worlds, and tokenized digital economies. Antier delivered a blockchain gaming ecosystem featuring NFT-based assets, player-owned economies, and seamless in-game asset interoperability.

Proven Delivery: Selected Global Blockchain Projects

The following engagements highlight Antier's ability to deliver blockchain projects from concept to production:

BlockDAG Network

Antier engineered a production-ready Layer 1 blockchain on DAG architecture, delivering parallel block processing, deterministic smart contract execution, a zero-downtime upgrade system, an EVM-compatible execution layer, a blockchain explorer, a miner mobile application, and a staking platform.

Shido

Antier delivered a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain built on Cosmos SDK with CometBFT consensus, full EVM compatibility, instant finality, and IBC-based cross-chain interoperability - engineered for enterprise-scale throughput and decentralized application deployment.

Qubetics

Antier delivered the Qubetics aggregated Layer 1 ecosystem, bringing Bitcoin, Ethereum, EVM-compatible chains, and Wasm environments under a single unified network - complete with a decentralized VPN, an AI-powered smart contract IDE (QubeQode), and MPC-secured cross-chain infrastructure.

The Next Frontier: AI, Blockchain, and the Infrastructure of Tomorrow

The next major shift in blockchain is not a new chain; it is the convergence of AI and blockchain into systems that reason, act, and self-optimize on-chain. AI needs blockchain for trust, data provenance, and decentralized compute. Blockchain needs AI to manage complexity and automate governance at a scale that no human team can sustain.

Antier is actively building at this intersection, developing AI-integrated Web3 platforms, AI agent infrastructure, and intelligent protocol layers as live production systems. Looking ahead, Antier is designing blockchain-native AI products: autonomous on-chain agents, AI-driven governance, and decentralized machine learning infrastructure. Antier has led every major blockchain shift from DeFi and Layer 2 to DePIN. The AI-blockchain convergence is the next frontier, and Antier is already engineering it.

About Antier

Antier has established itself as a leading blockchain development company with 15+ years of experience, 700+ certified blockchain experts, and 1,500+ projects delivered across 30+ countries and 5 continents. Trusted by startups, enterprises, financial institutions, and governments worldwide, Antier operates on the philosophy of "build what matters, own what you build," combining deep blockchain engineering expertise with forward-thinking AI integration to deliver digital infrastructure that is secure, scalable, and built for the long term. The company's end-to-end service portfolio spans custom blockchain development, Layer 0 through Layer 3 network development, smart contract development, enterprise blockchain solutions, crypto exchange development, DePIN development, AI agent development, blockchain gaming solutions, and more to a global clientele across every major market.

For more information, visit https://www.antier.com.

Website: https://www.antier.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/antierofficial/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/antierofficial/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/antier_official

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3001767/Antier_Solutions.jpg

SOURCE Antier Solutions