GVFL Leads $3M Investment in Antier Solutions to Scale Enterprise Blockchain Infrastructure

Antier Solutions secured $3M led by GVFL to scale blockchain platforms powering secure workflows, digital trust, and BFSI sector transformation

MOHALI, India, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- India's pioneer venture capital firm GVFL has led a $3 million investment in Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., marking a strategic investment in enterprise blockchain infrastructure as adoption expands across government systems, financial institutions, and enterprise workflows.

L-R Vikram R. Singh, Founder & CEO, Antier Solutions | Shashi Pal, Co-Founder & COO, Antier Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Antier Solutions)

This is Antier's first institutional capital after over a decade of bootstrapped growth. It comes at a time when blockchain is increasingly being evaluated as a foundational layer for digital trust, verification, and financial infrastructure — particularly across public sector and BFSI use cases.

Founded by Vikram R. Singh, Antier Solutions is an enterprise blockchain engineering firm focused on building infrastructure for secure transactions, verifiable workflows, and institutional-grade applications. Headquartered in Mohali, the company operates with a team of over 600 specialists and has delivered over 1,000 projects across enterprises, startups, and government institutions globally.

Commenting on the investment, Mihir Joshi, Managing Director at GVFL, said, "Enterprise adoption of blockchain is moving into real-world use cases across governance systems and financial infrastructure. We see strong potential in platforms that can deliver verifiable, secure, and scalable systems for institutional deployment, and Antier Solutions is well positioned in this space."

Vikram R. Singh, Founder of Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, "This investment marks an important milestone in our journey as we transition from a bootstrapped organisation to one backed by institutional capital. Our focus remains on building trusted digital infrastructure for governments, financial institutions, and enterprises at scale."

Shashi Pal, COO and Co-founder of Antier, a title earned, rather than allocated, added, "Years of bootstrapped execution have built the operational depth that institutional clients require — disciplined delivery, engineering rigour, and deployment certainty. With GVFL's backing, we are ready to extend this depth across government and BFSI customers at scale, in India and beyond."

The company's leadership team also includes Ashish Pareek, Chief Financial Officer at Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd., who is overseeing the company's financial strategy and institutional growth roadmap following the investment.

The capital will be used to scale Antier's platform offerings, expand deployments across government and BFSI sectors, and strengthen its presence in key international markets, including the United States, MENA, and Asia-Pacific.

For more information, visit www.antiersolutions.com.

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SOURCE Antier Solutions