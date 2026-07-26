Aolani and Rafay Collaborate on One of the Industry's First NVIDIA DSX OS Deployments on NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Infrastructure

The collaboration demonstrates how next-generation AI infrastructure can be transformed into production-ready AI platforms for enterprise and cloud providers.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SINGAPORE, July 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads and a member of NVIDIA Inception, today announced a strategic collaboration with Aolani to deliver one of the industry's first deployments of NVIDIA DSX OS running on NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 infrastructure, helping demonstrate how next-generation AI infrastructure can move from installation to production-ready AI services.

As organizations continue investing in accelerated computing, the competitive advantage is shifting beyond acquiring GPUs. Success increasingly depends on how quickly providers can operationalize infrastructure, onboard customers, govern multi-tenant environments, and deliver AI services that developers and enterprises can consume immediately.

The collaboration between Aolani and Rafay addresses that challenge by combining Aolani's next-generation AI infrastructure with Rafay Platform's orchestration, automation, multi-tenancy, and lifecycle management capabilities to create a production-ready AI platform built on NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

Rather than delivering raw GPU infrastructure alone, the solution enables organizations to provision Kubernetes clusters, virtual machines, AI workspaces, and inference environments through a secure self-service experience while maintaining centralized governance, policy enforcement, and operational visibility.

"Aolani has always been committed to delivering faster time-to-value for our customers," said Nicholas Chia, CEO of Aolani. "Our customers are at the bleeding edge of AI development, and they need to provision, govern, and scale from day one in an industry that moves at lightning speed. Building the next generation of AI cloud means solving for more than just compute capacity, but also production-grade platforms that enable operational readiness from the get go. That's why we are so excited about this partnership with Rafay."

The announcement reflects a broader transition taking place across the AI infrastructure industry. As cloud providers, enterprises, and sovereign AI operators deploy increasingly powerful GPU infrastructure, attention is moving toward the software layer that enables those investments to become secure, scalable, and commercially viable AI platforms.

"AI infrastructure has entered a new phase," said Haseeb Budhani, CEO and co-founder of Rafay Systems. "The question is no longer how quickly organizations can deploy GPUs. It's how quickly they can transform that infrastructure into a governed, self-service platform that developers can use and operators can manage at scale. We're excited to collaborate with Aolani to help demonstrate what's possible with NVIDIA AI infrastructure and accelerate the path from hardware deployment to production AI services."

The deployment combines Aolani's AI cloud infrastructure with the Rafay Platform to simplify infrastructure bring-up, automate lifecycle management, enforce enterprise governance, and provide developers with immediate access to production-ready AI environments. The result is a platform designed to support model development, training, inference, and future AI service delivery without requiring organizations to assemble the operational software stack themselves.

As next-generation AI infrastructure continues to scale globally, Aolani and Rafay are demonstrating how infrastructure providers can move beyond deploying GPU capacity to operating modern AI platforms that accelerate customer adoption, improve infrastructure utilization, and shorten time to value.

About Aolani

Where AI gets built in Asia. Founded in 2023, Aolani's AI factories enable enterprises, AI natives, and sovereigns to build with confidence, scale ambitiously, and move at hyper-speed in the world's fastest-growing AI market. Founded in Singapore and backed by compliant and purpose-built neocloud infrastructure, Aolani delivers the performance capabilities for next-generation AI. For more information, visit www.aolanicloud.com and follow @AolaniCloud on LinkedIn.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading software provider powering the operators building the AI cloud, including neoclouds, telecommunications providers, enterprises, and sovereign AI operators. The Rafay Platform lets these organizations operationalize GPU and compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance, and multi-tenancy, spanning bare metal provisioning, infrastructure lifecycle management, virtual machines, Kubernetes, GPU PaaS, AI development environments, and Token Factory for publishing AI models as token-metered inference services. By simplifying orchestration and operations across this stack, Rafay helps operators increase GPU utilization and turn raw infrastructure into monetizable, production-ready AI services, all while maintaining security, consistency, and control. For more information, visit rafay.co.

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SOURCE Rafay Systems