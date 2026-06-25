Rafay Expands Its Elevate AI Infrastructure Ecosystem as Market Shifts from GPU Rental to Token Factory Monetization

New and expanded relationships reflect rising demand for platforms that turn GPU infrastructure into governed, self-service, revenue-ready AI services.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, a leader in infrastructure orchestration for AI and cloud-native workloads, has aggressively expanded and deepened its Elevate partner ecosystem, with new and growing relationships with Cisco, Dell Technologies, Unisys, NVIDIA and others. The partner momentum underscores the rapid expansion of market activity around deploying token factory capabilities with neoclouds, telcos and large enterprise operators, across a diversity of hardware platforms and vertical market use cases.

These partnerships point to a broader shift in operator needs in which customers are moving beyond raw GPU access toward full-stack AI service delivery. Rafay's expanding ecosystem is designed to help providers and enterprises operationalize that shift, enabling GPU infrastructure to be delivered as self-service compute, governed AI platforms and token-metered AI services across private, hybrid and sovereign environments. A summary of major announcements and links to further information:

On March 19, Rafay and DataDirect Networks (DDN) announced a collaboration to help enterprises and neocloud providers deploy and operate large-scale AI infrastructure, pairing DDN's high-performance data platform with Rafay's infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management capabilities. The combination targets simplified operations, streamlined lifecycle management and faster time-to-value for production AI environments.

On May 13, Rafay announced that its platform achieved NVIDIA AI Cloud-Ready validation, confirming it meets NVIDIA's software standard for production-grade AI cloud infrastructure and placing it among the first independent software vendors to earn the designation. Working in concert with the NVIDIA Infra Controller, the Rafay Platform gives neocloud and sovereign AI operators a validated, day-1 stack with API-driven access, hard and soft multi-tenancy, support for token-metered NVIDIA NIM microservices and enterprise-grade operational controls. Deployments include Yotta in India, Cassava Technologies in Africa, Firmus in Australia and TELUS in Canada.

On May 19, Rafay announced two new ways for Dell customers to consume the Rafay Platform. Rafay is now available through the Dell Extended Technologies Complete program and is part of the Dell AI Ecosystem Program, making it easier for customers to access Rafay with Dell AI infrastructure. The combined offering pairs Dell's AI infrastructure with Rafay's orchestration and governance software to help customers deploy multi-tenant, policy-governed AI environments with GPU allocation, quota management, RBAC and cost visibility.

On May 20, Unisys announced a partnership with Rafay that pairs Unisys' managed cloud services and AI expertise with Rafay's self-service orchestration platform, aimed at helping enterprises run governed AI workloads across public, private and hybrid environments. The offering delivers a software-as-a-service layer spanning agents, models and AI infrastructure, with benefits including simplified lifecycle management, hybrid cloud orchestration, token-metered pricing and integrated security for regulated environments.

On June 2 at Cisco Live US 2026, Rafay became a Cisco Solutions Plus partner, meaning customers can now procure the Rafay Platform directly from Cisco on the same purchase order as Cisco AI infrastructure. The partnership pairs Cisco's Nexus One, delivering high-performance AI networking, compute, GPUs and security with Rafay's orchestration and governance layer, available as three offers (Foundation, Compute, and AI) that let Neoclouds and Sovereign AI providers operate multi-tenant AI clouds. The combined offers aim to accelerate time to first GPU-hour revenue, extend reach beyond large-scale training and improve GPU-hour margins by bringing inference and managed-service workloads onto providers' clouds.

In addition to those mentioned above, Rafay signed additional agreements with partners including Deloitte, Gruve, Carahsoft and 2CRSI.

"The first wave of AI infrastructure was about securing GPU capacity and monetizing it by the hour, but the next wave is about making that capacity consumable, governable and monetizable," said Rupen Shah, vice president of partners and ecosystems at Rafay Systems. "Our partner momentum reflects that customers do not just need GPU clusters. They need the operating layer to turn those clusters into AI services their users can access, trust and pay for at higher margins."

The Rafay Elevate partner ecosystem drives revenue growth through tiered incentives, referrals and resale models that accelerate pipeline. Partners gain go-to-market support via co-marketing, joint selling and dedicated assistance, with technical enablement like training, certifications and GPU and cluster management capabilities.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading platform provider for modern infrastructure and AI workloads, delivering Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) capabilities that enable organizations to operationalize compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance and multi-tenancy. The Rafay Platform helps enterprises, cloud providers and sovereign AI cloud operators transform raw infrastructure into fully operational platforms for AI, Kubernetes and cloud-native applications. By simplifying infrastructure orchestration and lifecycle management, Rafay enables organizations to accelerate innovation while maintaining security, consistency and operational control. For more information, visit rafay.co.

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SOURCE Rafay Systems