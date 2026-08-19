Aon Announces Doug Hammond as Global Executive Chairman of Middle Market and Leadership Appointments for the North America Middle Market Segment

Mike Schneider to serve as CEO, Ethan Foxman to serve as President and Mike James to serve as Chief Growth Officer of the Middle Market for North America

Mike Goldman and Ed O'Malley appointed Vice Chairmen of NFP

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced Doug Hammond will transition from CEO of NFP to Global Executive Chairman of Aon's middle market segment, including NFP. Effective immediately and reporting to Aon President and CEO Greg Case, Doug will guide the firm's middle market strategy and the continued development of shared capabilities across Aon and NFP.

"Doug's vision, focus on client need and passion for people helped build NFP into a high-performing business with strong leadership that is well positioned to serve clients with distinction into the future," said Case. "As Executive Chairman, Doug's experience will further accelerate our middle market strategy across Aon, bringing innovation and excellence to this important market segment."

Aon also appointed Mike Schneider as CEO, Middle Market, North America, Aon and NFP, effective immediately, reporting to Anne Corona, CEO, North America, Aon. In this role, Schneider will lead the middle market segment across Aon and NFP. Schneider joined NFP in 2003, most recently serving as president of NFP's U.S. Central and West regions and brings 20 years of experience in the insurance, finance and risk management consulting industry to this new role leading the firm's middle market in North America across Aon and NFP.

Additionally, Aon appointed Ethan Foxman to serve as President, Middle Market, North America, Aon and NFP, effective immediately, reporting to Schneider. Foxman previously served as president of NFP's Atlantic Region, leading business operations across multiple lines of business. Mike James, previously Executive Vice President and Chief Sales Officer for NFP, has been appointed Chief Growth Officer, Middle Market, North America, Aon and NFP, effective immediately, reporting to Corona. Schneider, Foxman and James will join Aon's North America Executive Committee, and will work closely with Denise Perlman, who has been leading Aon's middle market segment for North America.

As part of this transition, NFP President and COO Mike Goldman and Executive VP Ed O'Malley have been appointed Vice Chairmen, NFP, effective immediately, to support NFP's continued success.

With regard to the EMEA region, Matt Pawley, Managing Director of NFP for the UK and Ireland, will now report to Doug Hammond. Pawley and Hammond will work closely on middle market growth opportunities in the region with Tracy-Lee Kus, Co-CEO of EMEA for Aon.

"I am excited to move into this role working with Greg to guide Aon's overall middle market strategy, including NFP," said Hammond. "It has been a professional honor to lead NFP and I am proud of everything we have built together across our company. Thank you to Mike and Ed for their more than 20 years of leadership, partnership and contributions to NFP's growth, and I look forward to their ongoing contributions in their new roles. The ongoing, experienced leadership of Mike Schneider, Ethan Foxman and Mike James reflects the commitment they have demonstrated throughout their careers at NFP and the opportunities ahead as they advance connectivity across Aon to bring the best of our capabilities to clients."

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that help protect and grow their businesses.

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SOURCE Aon plc