APAA: 50% Tariff on Aluminum is Working - President Trump is Right, "We Don't Need Canadian Aluminum"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Trump is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss shared economic priorities and how Canadian unfair trade practices have been devastating American manufacturing workers for decades. Once again, Prime Minister Carney is expected to ask for a tariff exemption for Canada from President Trump's 50% aluminum section 232 tariff that is saving the domestic aluminum industry. Any exemption from or lessening of the tariffs on Canadian aluminum would be extremely injurious to the U.S. aluminum industry. According to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation, Canada provides significant subsidies to its aluminum industry, giving Canadian aluminum manufacturers an unfair advantage over domestic aluminum manufacturers. The section 232 tariffs are essential to leveling out the playing field.

"As President Trump meets with Prime Minister Carney today, let us not forget that on Biden's watch Canada flooded the U.S. with subsidized aluminum, forcing 3 U.S. aluminum smelters to shut down and thousands of American aluminum workers to lose their jobs," remarked American Primary Aluminum Association President Mark Duffy. "Aluminum Alouette in Quebec recently signed a new 15-year power agreement for cheap subsidized power, and the Canadian government continues to subsidize their domestic aluminum industry. President Trump is right: we don't need Canadian aluminum. The President's 50% aluminum tariff with no exceptions and no exemptions is working and delivering results for American manufacturing."

