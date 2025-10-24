American Primary Aluminum Association Praises USTR Section 301 Investigation of China's Implementation of the Phase One Agreement

WASHINGTON, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Primary Aluminum Association (APAA) today praised the U.S. Trade Representative for announcing a Section 301 investigation into China's implementation of the Phase One Agreement signed under the first Trump Administration. Since the Phase One agreement was signed, China has strategically evaded fair trade compliance, leaving critical industries like aluminum at risk in the U.S.

"The APAA strongly supports the Trump Administration's efforts to hold Communist China accountable for its commitments," remarked APAA President Mark Duffy. "Since the original Section 301 measures were imposed under this agreement, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their proxies have expanded capacity and investment in third countries like Mexico through extensive subsidization in order to evade tariffs. Key domestic manufacturing industries, including aluminum, are bearing the burden of China's failure to uphold their commitments to the United States."

