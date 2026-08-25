APAC Oncology Trials: Accelerate Global Development Timelines, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how integrating Asia-Pacific (APAC) into a global oncology development strategy can support faster and more efficient clinical programs. The featured speakers will discuss the roles of Australia, China and Japan across early- and late-phase development, including regulatory pathways, patient access and study execution. Attendees will also explore how coordinated planning across these markets can reduce duplication, manage development risks and support global filing readiness.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotech companies are under increasing pressure to shorten development timelines, achieve proof-of-concept earlier and maximize the value of their assets. Against this background, integrating Asia-Pacific (APAC) into a global clinical development strategy can provide important advantages across the development lifecycle.

This webinar will examine how Australia, China and Japan can play distinct but complementary roles from first-in-human studies through global registration. Australia can offer an efficient environment for early-phase studies and rapid study start-up, helping sponsors generate initial clinical evidence and make earlier development decisions. China offers access to large patient populations and the potential for rapid enrollment, which can support efficient execution of later-phase studies. Japan provides strong participant retention and low dropout rates, together with opportunities to address ethnic factors and generate evidence suitable for global regulatory submissions.

Rather than approaching these countries as separate development options, the session will explore how they can be connected within a coordinated APAC strategy. Speakers will share practical perspectives on regulatory pathways and local requirements in China and Japan, including factors that may affect study design, start-up, enrollment and registration planning. The discussion will also cover how sponsors can determine the appropriate timing and role of each country within an overall global program.

Attendees will learn how early-phase data, patient access, retention and regulatory planning can be combined to support Phase II and Phase III development, global evidence generation and filing readiness. The session will highlight key decision points, common planning mistakes and practical approaches to reducing unnecessary duplication across markets.

Real-world development frameworks and case examples will illustrate how a coordinated APAC strategy may help sponsors accelerate enrollment, identify risks earlier, improve program efficiency and strengthen the overall value of a development asset.

By the end of the webinar, participants will have a clearer understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with Australia, China and Japan, as well as practical insights to support development planning, portfolio prioritization and executive-level decision-making.

Register for this webinar to learn how an APAC clinical development strategy can accelerate oncology timelines, reduce unnecessary duplication and support global filing readiness.

Join Luke Gill, VP, Global Head of Oncology Scientific and Medical Affairs, Emerald Clinical Trials; Will Chen, Head of Regulatory Affairs, Emerald Clinical; and Rokuya Nochi, Executive Officer, EPS Corporation; Head of Global Business Promotion, EPNextS, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit APAC Oncology Trials: Accelerate Global Development Timelines.

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