Beyond good intentions: What new industry research reveals about the patient-centricity gap in clinical trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn what new industry research, conducted by Everest Group, reveals about the gap between patient-centric goals and the realities of clinical trial delivery. The featured speakers will discuss where patient journeys still break down, how fragmented technology can increase site burden and what the data shows about the impact of patient-centric platforms. Attendees will also explore steps sponsors and CROs can take across technology, people and processes to improve patient-centric trial delivery.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The clinical trial industry has spent years declaring patient-centricity a strategic priority. Sponsors have invested in decentralized trial models, digital tools and patient engagement programs. Yet dropout rates remain stubbornly high, site burden keeps growing and patients continue to report challenges at nearly every stage of the trial experience.

In this webinar, the featured speakers will share findings from a new industry survey of sponsors, CROs and sites examining the gap between patient centricity as an ambition and patient centricity as an operational reality. The data reveals that digital adoption, on its own, has not produced seamless trial experiences. Instead, it has often added complexity: more systems, less integration and more work pushed onto the sites expected to absorb it.

The speakers will share and discuss new research that provides insights into:

Why urgency around patient-centricity is increasing now, and what's driving it

Where the patient journey still breaks down, and which friction points sponsors most underestimate

How fragmented technology ecosystems end up shifting the execution burden onto sites

The measurable gap in impact and value between organizations that have deployed patient-centric platforms and those that haven't

Steps sponsors, sites, and CROs can take to move from patient-centric intent to patient-centric delivery

Register for this webinar to learn how patient-centricity can reduce site burden and support more effective clinical trial delivery.

Join Daniela Duffett, Head of Solutions Consulting, eClinical Services at Suvoda; Nisarg Shah, Vice President, Everest Group; and Elizabeth Smith, Director of Product Management, Patient Engagement at Suvoda, for the live webinar on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 11am EDT (5pm CEST / EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Beyond good intentions: What new industry research reveals about the patient-centricity gap in clinical trials.

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