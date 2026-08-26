APA.LIVE Announces Strategic Partnership with YES, And… Creative Services

Partnership brings purpose-driven immersive storytelling into corporate meetings and live experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APA.LIVE, an independent live production company built around the belief that People Make the Experience, today announced a strategic partnership with YES, And… Creative Services, an experiential storytelling company specializing in immersive and interactive programming.

The partnership brings a new capability into APA's live production model, giving clients the ability to integrate custom entertainment, engagement, and education directly into event programming.

Rather than placing entertainment around an agenda, YES, And… develops characters, stories, and interactions around an event's objectives and embeds them throughout the attendee journey. Performers can emerge anywhere - from a lobby or dinner table to the audience or stage - turning individual encounters into larger shared experiences.

"We believe the most powerful technology in any room is still the people in it," said Stephen Henric, Managing Partner of APA.LIVE. "Innovation isn't only about what we put onstage - it's about finding new ways to create connection, participation, and shared experience. YES, And… gives us an entirely new creative language for doing exactly that."

For APA, the partnership reflects its commitment to challenging conventional approaches to live production and bringing together the right people, ideas, and disciplines for each experience.

"The best production should create the conditions for something meaningful to happen between people," said Matthew Carson, Managing Partner of APA.LIVE. "This partnership gives our clients another way to turn audiences from observers into participants without asking them to step outside the experience to do it."

YES, And… was founded by Artistic Director Alan Bruun, who spent more than 20 years creating immersive experiences for Disney Parks Live Entertainment around the world. The company's purpose-based approach combines professional performers, storytelling, improvisation, and human interaction to bring organizational objectives to life.

"People may forget what they heard in a meeting, but they remember what they experienced," said Bruun. "Our job is to take the key messages of the event and bring them to life for the attendees - to create moments they participate in, stories they become part of, and connections that stay with them long after the event is over."

Through the partnership, APA and YES, And… will collaborate to bring immersive programming into corporate meetings, conferences, conventions, and other live experiences.

For more information: www.APA.LIVE

SOURCE Allied Production Associates, LLC