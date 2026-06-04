apg Solutions Strengthens Global Operating Model with Key Leadership Appointments

MINNEAPOLIS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- apg Solutions is pleased to announce several important appointments that further strengthen the company's global operating model, enhance enterprise support, and position the business for continued growth and scalability.

Matt Gialdo will join apg Solutions as the company's new Sales Leader Americas effective June 1. In this role, Matt will support Walter Heyveart, Global Sales Director, and work closely with the Americas sales organization to strengthen the pipeline, sharpen apg's go-to-market approach, and accelerate results across the region.

Matt Gialdo joins apg® Solutions as the company’s new Sales Leader Americas.

Matt brings strong experience in building and leading high-performing sales teams, with a clear focus on growth, execution, and customer impact. He has held key sales roles at Omron Electronics and Datalogic, bringing valuable experience in sales leadership, channel development, and customer-focused growth. In the coming weeks, he will spend time meeting the broader Americas sales team, understanding priorities, and aligning on how the team can win together.

At the beginning of this year, Nick Vela joined apg Solutions as Global Sourcing Manager. In this role, Nick is bringing greater strategic sourcing discipline and professionalism to how apg manages suppliers globally. His leadership will support stronger supplier partnerships, improved consistency, and a more strategic approach to procurement across the organization.

apg has also strengthened its Information Technology organization with the addition of Ryan Tierson and two new business systems team members. Together, they bring valuable expertise and added capacity to support enterprise systems, process standardization, and scalability as apg continues to mature its global operating model.

"These appointments reflect our continued investment in the people, systems, and leadership capabilities required to support our global operating model," said Heather Stewart, CEO and President of apg. "They each bring valuable expertise that will help us operate with greater discipline, consistency, and focus as we continue to grow. Guided by our People Mission, 'Trust in People, Power in Possibility,' I'm honored to work with such a dedicated team that is working together to drive momentum into the future."

Together, these appointments reinforce apg Solutions' commitment to building a scalable, globally aligned organization that supports customers, partners, and employees across regions.

About apg Solutions

apg Solutions is a leading provider of cash management and cash drawer solutions for retail, hospitality, and other industries worldwide. With a focus on reliability, innovation, and customer support, apg helps businesses improve operational efficiency at the point of sale and beyond.

SOURCE Apg Cash Drawer, LLC