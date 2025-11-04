apg® Announces Key Leadership Appointments: Jeremy Burkauskas Named Chief Financial Officer and Walter Heyvaert Promoted to Global Sales Director

"Jeremy brings exceptional financial leadership that will strengthen our strategic vision, while Walter's proven ability to foster collaboration and champion operational excellence will help us deliver outstanding results for our customers and partners worldwide," said Heather Stewart, CEO of apg®. "These appointments reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation as we shape the future of our organization."

Jeremy Burkauskas, Chief Financial Officer

Burkauskas brings more than 20 years of experience in finance, operations, and business intelligence, along with a Finance MBA and a reputation for transforming complex challenges into strategic opportunities. His expertise includes financial planning and analysis, business development, and process improvement, supported by a passion for building engaged teams and driving measurable business outcomes.

At apg®, Burkauskas will oversee all aspects of the company's financial strategy, focusing on scalable growth, data-driven decision-making, and operational excellence. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping apg®'s next phase of sustainable expansion.

Walter Heyvaert, Global Sales Director

A long-standing member of apg®'s leadership team, Heyvaert has played a central role in driving commercial growth and nurturing lasting partnerships with clients around the world.

In his new role as Global Sales Director, Heyvaert will lead apg®'s global sales organization, focusing on expanding market presence, strengthening customer relationships, and aligning sales initiatives with the company's long-term strategic vision. His collaborative approach and deep understanding of client needs have been key to apg®'s reputation for excellence in service and delivery.

About apg®

At apg® we believe brick-and-mortar retail connects people to their community, to each other, and drives business success. For over 45 years, we've been supplying communities and their retail and hospitality businesses with cash drawers.

Today we're a leading global manufacturer of best-in-class cash drawers and cash management solutions. Our products improve the lives of retail and hospitality providers in over 90 countries.

When we say "trust" we mean at every point. Simply put, you can trust us to deliver best-in-class PoS solutions to fit your retail environment.

For more information visit apg® at apgsolutions.com or call 763-571-5000.

