APIC delivers 55% EBITDA growth in the first half of 2026, reaching USD 44 million

RAMALLAH, Palestine, Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC) announced its consolidated financial results for the first half of 2026, reporting strong operational performance, significant revenue and profitability growth, and a marked improvement compared with the same period last year.

Revenues reached USD 688.2 million representing 15% growth compared with the same period in 2025. EBITDA increased by 55% and amounted to USD 44 million. Profits from operations also rose by 53% and reached USD 31 million. Consolidated net profit reached approximately USD 5.5 million. Net profits attributable to APIC shareholders grew significantly and reached approximately USD 6.6 million, representing a growth of 1866%, earnings per share also rose substantially to USD 0.040 in the first half of 2026, marking 1806% year on year increase.

Total assets stood at USD 1.05 billion, representing a 4.7% increase compared with year-end 2025. Total liabilities reached USD 774.2 million, up 5.5%. Net equity attributable to APIC shareholders amounted to USD 235.3 million, representing a 2.6% increase compared with year-end 2025.

APIC Chairman and CEO Tarek Aggad said: "The results for the first half of 2026 reflect the strength and resilience of APIC's business model and its subsidiaries, as well as the efficiency of its operations, despite the ongoing economic and financial challenges facing our businesses at both the local and regional levels."

Aggad highlighted the persistent economic recession resulting from the Israeli occupation's withholding of Palestinian Authority clearance revenues, which has constrained the Palestinian government's ability to pay the full salaries of its employees and meet its financial obligations to the private sector. These conditions have, in turn, adversely affected the performance of the group's companies. He noted that the Palestinian Authority's direct and indirect outstanding debts to APIC subsidiaries have reached unprecedented levels, amounting to approximately USD 174 million.

Aggad also pointed to continued external headwinds in Turkey related to the application of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 29, under which APIC incurred non-cash losses of approximately USD 5 million during the first half of 2026.

About APIC

APIC is a public shareholding investment company listed on the Palestine Exchange (PEX: APIC). It holds diversified investments across the manufacturing, trade, distribution and service sectors in Palestine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Turkey through its group of subsidiaries: Siniora Food Industries Company; Unipal General Trading Company; Palestine Automobile Company; Medical Supplies and Services Company; National Aluminum and Profiles Company (NAPCO); Reema Hygienic Paper Company; Sky Advertising and Promotion Company; Arab Leasing Company and Arab Palestinian Storage and Cooling Company. The company also peruses investment and geographic diversification beyond Palestine and across regional and global markets through its investment arm APIC Capital, which manages a portfolio combining direct stakes in private and publicly listed companies alongside investments in a select group of leading private equity and venture capital funds. APIC employs over 3,400 staff through its group of subsidiaries. For more information, visit https://apic.ps/

SOURCE Arab Palestinian Investment Company (APIC)