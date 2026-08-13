Apollo Earns Inc. 5000, MarTech Breakthrough Award and G2 Recognition

Latest Accolades for Apollo's AI Go-to-Market System Demonstrate Growth, Widespread Adoption and Industry-leading Performance

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, the AI go-to-market system, today announced two new industry honors underscoring its rapid growth and category leadership: a ranking on the Inc. 5000, the annual list of America's fastest-growing private companies, and a 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Award for SalesTech Innovation. The dual recognition builds on a string of recent accolades for Apollo, including recent recognition by G2, Ramp, and Brex.

Apollo ranked #54 among AI companies, #46 among companies in the San Francisco Bay area, and in the top quarter of this year's Inc 5000 list. This is a testament to the company's rapid growth and commitment to making world-class go-to-market accessible for every company.

Separately, Apollo was named a winner in the 2026 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, earning the SalesTech Innovation distinction for Apollo AI Assistant. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards honor the excellence and creativity of companies, technologies and products in the fields of Marketing, Sales and Advertising Technology.

These award wins are bolstered by recent recognition from G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. Apollo was ranked first in more than 100 of G2's 2026 Summer Reports, including the Grid® Report for Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing, the Small-Business Grid® Report for Lead Capture, and the Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Scoring.

"Apollo's latest industry recognition underscores the importance of our mission to make enterprise-class GTM available to businesses of all sizes," said Marcio Arnecke, CMO of Apollo, of the company's recent momentum. "Revenue teams today need more than a data provider or a point solution. They need an end-to-end AI-powered GTM system that scales with them."

Today, over 600,000 companies of all sizes use Apollo to drive their GTM, including more than 100 teams at Fortune 500 companies.

Learn more about how Apollo can support go-to-market teams of any size at apollo.io.

About Apollo

Apollo is the AI GTM System that uniquely combines data, intelligence, and execution in one loop helping every business find and win their next customer. Trusted by millions of users and over 600,000 companies worldwide, Apollo combines one of the industry's largest B2B contact databases with a purpose built GTM intelligence engine and a full execution stack, in an all-in-one system. Learn more at apollo.io.

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SOURCE Apollo.io