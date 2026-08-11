Only 6% of Go-to-Market Leaders Think AI Will Replace Their Teams, Apollo Report Finds

Research Suggests AI Jobs Panic May be Overblown as Survey Reveals Revenue Teams Betting on AI Augmentation vs Human Replacement

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo, the AI go-to-market (GTM) system, today released findings from Apollo's 2026 AI in Sales & Go-to-Market Survey, offering a snapshot of how revenue leaders are adopting AI and where the technology is having the greatest impact.

While AI adoption is now nearly universal among respondents (97%) and more than half (58%) report seeing measurable benefits within 60 days, the research challenges one of the biggest narratives surrounding AI: only 6% of sales and marketing leaders believe the technology will ultimately replace members of their team.

The findings point to a market entering its next phase of AI adoption where organizations are focused less on experimentation and more on integrating AI into everyday revenue workflows, improving productivity, and building more intelligent GTM operations.

"The findings from Apollo's AI in Sales & Go-to-Market Survey challenge the narrative that AI will replace revenue teams," said Marcio Arnecke, Chief Marketing Officer at Apollo. "Instead, we're seeing organizations use AI to help their teams work smarter and move faster. Revenue leaders are already realizing meaningful gains in productivity and efficiency, because they're viewing AI as a force multiplier for people, rather than eliminating roles."

How Revenue Teams are Using AI

The survey shows that revenue teams have largely moved beyond asking whether to adopt AI and are now focused on where it can deliver the greatest value.

According to the survey, outbound sales is the leading use case for AI adoption in GTM. In fact, 84% of respondents use AI tools for prospecting and research, making top-of-funnel the dominant AI deployment by a significant margin, ahead of outbound personalization (66%) and lead enrichment (62%).

Despite widespread adoption, AI maturity among revenue teams is mixed. Only 17% of respondents describe their AI as fully operational and measured, while two-thirds (67%) are either still exploring, or have implemented AI without optimizing it (36%).

What is "Agentic AI" and How do Revenue Teams Define It?

As organizations move beyond individual AI use cases, attention has shifted toward agentic AI, systems capable of executing multi-step workflows with increasing autonomy. Yet Apollo's research suggests revenue teams have not reached consensus on what "agentic AI" actually means.

When asked what "agentic AI" means to them, respondents' answers varied:

30% define it as autonomous agents that take actions across tools

define it as autonomous agents that take actions across tools 30% define it as multi-step AI workflows

define it as multi-step AI workflows 17% use it to mean direct LLM interaction (e.g., ChatGPT-style chat)

The remaining respondents either associate agentic AI with single-step features or are unsure of the definition altogether, highlighting a terminology gap that may slow adoption and create confusion as organizations evaluate AI investments.

Revenue Teams Are Looking Beyond Individual AI Tools to Enable End-to-End Workflows

The survey also suggests that revenue leaders are thinking beyond standalone AI point solutions and instead prioritizing end-to-end workflow automation.

When asked about their biggest AI priorities:

33% ranked end-to-end workflow automation first.

17% cited consolidating GTM tools.

16% prove ROI with better measurement.

Yet, 74% of respondents report having between two and five different GTM platforms, creating operational complexity and manual handoffs that AI has the potential to eliminate.

Lastly, the survey also reveals there is no dominant starting point for AI-powered work today. Thirty-two percent begin workflows inside SaaS platforms before leveraging LLMs, while 31% start with an LLM and push outputs back into SaaS applications, reinforcing that the future of GTM will likely be built around open, interconnected AI workflows rather than isolated applications.

"AI adoption is no longer the hurdle," added Arnecke. "The next phase is helping organizations connect data, intelligence, and execution into repeatable workflows that deliver consistent results. The companies that figure that out will have a significant competitive advantage."

For a deeper dive into Apollo's 2026 AI in Sales & Go-to-Market Survey with additional insights and breakdowns by company size, access the full report here.

About the Survey

Apollo's 2026 AI in Sales & Go-to-Market Survey was conducted in June 2026, with 328 GTM professionals (customers and non-customers) responding. This is the first edition of a research series designed to benchmark AI adoption across go-to-market teams.

About Apollo

Apollo is the AI GTM System that uniquely combines data, intelligence, and execution in one loop helping every business find and win their next customer. Trusted by millions of users and over 600,000 companies worldwide, Apollo combines one of the industry's largest B2B contact databases with a purpose built GTM intelligence engine and a full execution stack, in an all-in-one system. Learn more at apollo.io.

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SOURCE Apollo.io