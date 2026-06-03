Apollo.io Brings AI-Powered GTM Workflows to Perplexity Computer for Growing Businesses

New Partnership Enables Teams to Connect Apollo's Sales Data, Intelligence, and Workflow Capabilities Directly into Perplexity Computer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced the launch of its connector for Perplexity Computer to bring Apollo's sales intelligence and workflow capabilities into Perplexity Computer for Growing Businesses. The announcement coincides with Perplexity's Main Street AI Summit today in Washington, D.C., focused on how AI can help modern businesses scale decisions, workflows, and execution across the tools they already use.

Apollo is now on Perplexity

The partnership brings Apollo's robust data and GTM capabilities directly into Perplexity Computer. This enables Apollo and Perplexity users, including founders, operators, and lean revenue teams, to turn fragmented prospecting, enrichment, and outreach tasks into AI-powered workflows informed by Apollo's B2B database of 230M+ contacts.

As companies scale, many teams struggle with disconnected systems across prospecting, research, content creation, CRM updates, customer follow-up, and operations. Together, Apollo and Perplexity aim to simplify that process by enabling teams to connect their tools once and execute workflows through natural language and AI automation.

"Today's small and mid-sized businesses are targeting ambitious growth with lean teams," said Adam Carr, CRO of Apollo.io. "Those who succeed won't be the ones with the most tools, they'll be the ones with unified, intelligent workflows. Apollo's Perplexity connector equips GTM teams with data, intelligence and execution capabilities without interrupting their workflow or slowing their momentum so they can meet their targets at unprecedented speed."

Apollo and Perplexity: Equipping a range of GTM professionals with AI-powered insights and workflows

As part of Perplexity's Workflows for Growing Businesses offering, the Apollo connector is built for founders and lean revenue teams looking to run more sophisticated GTM workflows without adding complexity or headcount. This includes:

Startup founders and operators who are managing product, sales, marketing, customer work, and investor updates with a small team.

Early GTM teams that need to scale prospecting, account research, outbound, campaign planning, and follow-up without adding headcount.

Sales and marketing teams who need to turn research, customer signals, and market movement into content, campaigns, and launch assets faster.

Consultants, agencies, and expert-led businesses that operate as small teams and need repeatable workflows for client work, content, and customer follow-up.

Builders and teams who want to connect product signals, customer feedback, and go-to-market actions in one operating loop.

"Apollo helps revenue teams move from research to execution faster," said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer of Perplexity. "By bringing Apollo into Perplexity Computer, we're helping growing businesses automate workflows and turn questions into action across sales and marketing."

Apollo users with a Perplexity Pro plan or higher can leverage the new connector.

The partnership is the latest step in Apollo's expansion of its AI ecosystem, following the launch of its AI Assistant as well as integrations supporting AI-driven prospecting and workflow automation across modern GTM platforms.

For more information on Apollo's connector for Perplexity Computer, as well as other AI tools, visit: http://apollo.io/product/mcp.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the AI-powered end-to-end go-to-market platform that empowers sales, marketing, and revenue teams to find prospects, engage customers, and close deals with intelligence and efficiency. Trusted by millions of users and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide, Apollo uniquely combines one of the industry's largest B2B contact databases with an AI-native GTM platform to help teams of any size deliver revenue growth at scale. Learn more at https://apollo.io.

SOURCE Apollo.io