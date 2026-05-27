Apollo.io Adds Veteran Finance Leader Phil Moon as CFO Amid Rapid Growth

Expands Executive Leadership to Support Next Phase of AI Platform and Enterprise Expansion

SAN FRANCISCO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo.io, a leading AI-native go-to-market platform, today announced it has hired Phil Moon as Chief Financial Officer as the company enters its next phase of growth and enterprise expansion. Moon will lead Apollo's global finance organization, overseeing financial strategy, planning, accounting, and investor readiness.

As CFO, Moon will lead Apollo’s global finance organization, overseeing financial strategy, planning, accounting, and investor readiness.

Moon brings deep experience scaling high-growth technology companies through critical stages. Most recently, he served as CFO at Homebase, where he led the company through a period of high growth. Previously, he served as VP Finance and interim CFO at Growth Collaborative, where he guided the company to a successful public offering. Earlier in his career, Moon made his pivot from financial markets to operational finance at Square. He began his career in financial services, including roles at Morgan Stanley advising high-growth companies on capital strategy, followed by investing roles at TPG and Empyrean Capital Partners.

"Phil is a proven financial leader with the experience and financial aperture we need at this stage of Apollo's evolution," said Apollo CEO Matt Curl, "As we continue scaling our AI-native platform and expanding further upmarket, Phil brings the operational rigor and strategic finance experience needed to build Apollo into an enduring category leader. His track record guiding high-growth companies through scale makes him an ideal fit for where Apollo is headed."

"I have always been drawn to companies that make it easier for businesses to grow and succeed, so Apollo's mission to democratize GTM resonated with me immediately," said Apollo CFO Phil Moon. "I was also impressed by the team's disciplined approach to growth and strength of the competitive position they've built. I believe this is one of the defining platform opportunities in the AI era and I look forward to helping Apollo continue to grow and scale as an industry-leader."

A common thread that runs through Moon's career has been a commitment to economic empowerment for small and growing businesses. From Square to Homebase to Apollo, Moon has consistently sought out mission-driven companies expanding access and opportunity for business owners. He brings to Apollo a finance leadership philosophy centered on partnership and performance across the organization.

Moon's appointment comes as Apollo accelerates its growth and expands its position as an AI-native go-to-market platform. Over the past 12 months, the company has seen 400% growth in enterprise accounts while continuing to scale a unified platform that combines proprietary data, AI-driven prospecting, sequencing, engagement workflows, and intelligent execution tools in one system.

Today, Apollo supports more than 600,000 companies and 4 million users globally, and has grown revenue more than 5x since its Series D.

About Apollo.io

Apollo.io is the AI-powered end-to-end go-to-market platform that empowers sales, marketing, and revenue teams to find prospects, engage customers, and close deals with intelligence and efficiency. Trusted by millions of users and hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide, Apollo uniquely combines one of the industry's largest B2B contact databases with an AI-native GTM platform to help teams of any size deliver revenue growth at scale. Learn more at https://apollo.io.

SOURCE Apollo.io