Appdome Introduces Live Security Update, Adding Real-Time Control to Build-Time Mobile App Defense

New capability enables security and engineering teams to update approved security, anti-fraud, and bot-defense policies in live apps without a new build, using AI-assisted governance and a complete audit trail

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the agentic platform for protecting mobile brands and businesses at scale, today introduced Remote Management, a new capability that enables organizations to update security, anti-fraud, and bot-defense policies already running in live, published mobile apps without rebuilding or republishing the app.

Today, even a focused change to a mobile defense - such as updating a trust list, changing a bot-defense profile, or rotating a certificate, requires engineering resources to produce a new build, submit to app-store review, and users adopting the latest version. Remote Management gives organizations another option: change approved policies for protections already embedded in the app, so teams can respond while an attack, fraud campaign, or operational risk is still active.

"Cyber teams should not have to stop at identifying risk; they should be able to act on it. Remote Management expands what cyber can own in production, while keeping the same discipline enterprises expect from any operational change. AI helps teams understand a proposed change, and human approvals, segregation of duties, and a complete record remain in control," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator and CEO, Appdome.

From Build-Time Protection to Continuous Operations

Remote Management extends Appdome's mobile app security lifecycle beyond build and deployment. Customers can use Live Updates across four broad areas:

Configuration: keys, certificates, pinning, hosts, APIs, and related settings.

keys, certificates, pinning, hosts, APIs, and related settings. Trust: approved or blocked domains, endpoints, on-device applications, and threat-triggering conditions.

approved or blocked domains, endpoints, on-device applications, and threat-triggering conditions. Signaling: device, application, payload, and risk data shared with backend systems.

device, application, payload, and risk data shared with backend systems. Enforcement: in-app actions, messages, data handling, and policy responses.

Remote Management is a defense-control capability, not a code-distribution channel. A Live Update changes the configuration or behavior of protections already present in the app; it does not add new features or executable logic. New code and features continue through the normal build and release process.

Enterprise Guardrails for Every Change

Every Live Update follows a Request-Approve-Deploy workflow. A team member submits the requested change and its reason, a designated approver reviews it, and an authorized administrator deploys it only after approval. AI-assisted guidance helps teams evaluate potential impact and identify conflicts before deployment; the production workflow remains human-governed. Every submission, approval, rejection, withdrawal, expiration, acknowledgement, and deployment is captured in Appdome Vault, the system of record for mobile security and compliance. This gives security, engineering, operations, and compliance teams searchable evidence of what changed, who approved it, when it changed, and why.

"With great power comes great responsibility; today, humans control the live update, assisted by AI on Appdome. Tomorrow, agents will request and perform the live updates approved by the humans on Appdome," said Roy Cohen, Product & Engineering Lead – Manage, Appdome.

A Common Operating Layer for Security and Engineering

Remote Management can be used by both cyber and engineering teams, allowing each organization to decide who may request, approve, and deploy changes according to its roles and policies. The result is faster action without bypassing engineering discipline, enterprise governance, or established separation of duties.

By combining post-deployment control with AI-assisted decision support and enterprise workflow, Remote Management creates a foundation for faster, more adaptive mobile defense over time - without treating automation as a substitute for accountability.

"Organizations face a dilemma when they need to apply a security patch to a mobile app: either require users to return to the app store to download a new version or instrument the app to accept possibly malicious updates on the fly," said Jason Bloomberg, managing director at analyst firm Intellyx. "Appdome solves this dilemma with Remote Management, which empowers organizations to update security and other policies on downloaded apps without requiring a trip to the app store nor opening up the possibility of additional compromise."

Availability

Remote Management will be demonstrated at Black Hat USA 2026 in Las Vegas and is available now to Appdome customers licensed for Remote Management. To learn more, visit Appdome.com

About Appdome

Appdome is the agentic way to protect mobile brands and businesses at scale. The Appdome platform enables organizations to add and manage more than 400 mobile app security, anti-fraud, anti-malware, bot defense, API protection, and other defenses in Android and iOS apps without SDKs or manual coding. Appdome supports the mobile app lifecycle from build and validation through deployment, operation, and continuous improvement. Learn more at appdome.com.

SOURCE Appdome