Appdome's IDAnchor™ Gets New Risk Intelligence APIs to Power Mobile Reputation & the Enterprise AI Age

New Server-to-Server Risk Intelligence APIs strengthen IDAnchor's threat attribution and decision-ready risk intelligence across the mobile lifecycle.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appdome, the leader in protecting the mobile economy, today announced that its IDAnchor™ device identity and reputation product is now powered by a suite of new, Appdome-provided, server-to-server Risk Intelligence APIs. The new APIs provide operational reputation data and risk intelligence to the mobile backend and across the mobile business. As part of this release, IDAnchor will also use two new mobile identities, known as AppID and InstanceID, which provide a verified identifier for each mobile app (bundle ID) and maintain continuity of identity across updates, upgrades, and downgrades over time.

"At 1.3 trillion threat events per month and growing, we have the largest and most comprehensive data set of mobile threats," said Tom Tovar, Co-Creator & CEO of Appdome. "It made sense for us to start to expose this via backend APIs and allow mobile brands to consume that data within well-understood and useful contexts to stop fraud and improve decisioning."

Risk APIs Built for the AI-Generation

Building on the recently announced Threat-Memory™ framework, which provides a threat intelligence substrate within mobile apps, the new Risk Intelligence APIs allow brands to access threat histories and risk intelligence tied to verified mobile identities directly in their backend systems.

These new APIs provide verified threat attribution and history, as well as agentic risk intelligence in real-time within mobile backends. They are designed to support enterprise AI development with continuous, on-demand, and verified threat data and risk intelligence from the mobile business.

"Mobile devices are more a part of daily life than ever," said Eric Newcomer, Principal Analyst at Intellyx. "Cybercriminals and fraudsters know this and are constantly ramping up their attacks. Fortunately, mobile defense vendors such as Appdome continue to respond. Their new IDAnchor APIs are an important addition to strengthening mobile app protection as well as server side intelligence."

The new Risk Intelligence APIs announced today as part of IDAnchor include:

DeviceMATCH™ — verifies whether mobile activities and interactions originate from the same physical device.

— verifies whether mobile activities and interactions originate from the same physical device. InstanceMATCH™ — confirms the authenticity of the AppID and continuity of the mobile app lineage across upgrades, updates, and downgrades

— confirms the authenticity of the AppID and continuity of the mobile app lineage across upgrades, updates, and downgrades ThreatHISTORY™ — provides longitudinal threat evidence associated with IDAnchor's identity context for the app, install, instance, device or user

— provides longitudinal threat evidence associated with IDAnchor's identity context for the app, install, instance, device or user MobileRISK™ — delivers AI-generated risk and reputation scores for devices, accounts, and sessions

As part of this release, Appdome introduced two new identities in its IDAnchor lineup. AppID, replacing the previously announced ReleaseID, provides the app's signature fingerprint and an attestation from Appdome that the app has not been modified. InstanceID™ is new and the first durable identifier that fingerprints the initial installation of an app and maintains continuity across each update, upgrade, and downgrade on a device.

"Binding granular threat data and threat history across verified mobile identities on Appdome's backend creates so many possibilities," said Avi Yehuda, Co-Creator & CTO of Appdome. "On the one hand, it can be consumed on the mobile backend to improve risk-based decisions. It can also empower mobile brands to leverage Appdome's APIs as a trusted and verified source of threat data and identity context to enrich Enterprise AI models."

Creating an Authentic Risk Pipeline

The sophistication and diversity of attack vectors are increasing. Network and fraud teams can no longer rely on inference-based risk scoring. They need to augment risk scoring with facts and correlate detailed runtime threat evidence with trusted, persistent identities across immediate, short, medium, and long-term time frames. With Appdome's new APIs, mobile brands can do just that and:

Catch repeat offenders across mobile devices and accounts

Detect coordinated fraud and social media scams

and social media scams Detect determined hackers and malware creators who reuse and manipulate application installs and device resets

Block high-risk devices used in fraud rings and device farms

rings and device farms Strengthen API authorization using device reputation and threat history

Reduce false positives by distinguishing new users from known high-risk hardware

Adapt authentication and transaction flows based on real-time risk

"Think of mobile risk as a data pipeline," said Kai Kenan, VP of Identity & Reputation Solutions at Appdome. "Fraud and Identity team can't perform risk-based decisioning on a single factor and risk false positives or negatives. Our APIs provide risk scoring but also provide detailed threat data attributed to the mobile identities that brands know and trust."

APIs Built for Enterprise Decisioning

The new APIs allow mobile brands to retrieve intelligence from Appdome's backend within secure server environments, enabling integration with fraud engines, case management systems, and risk orchestration platforms.

This backend-driven architecture supports:

secure decision orchestration

fraud workflow automation

workflow automation risk-based authentication and step-up flows

device-level enforcement and bans

cross-channel risk intelligence correlation

"Secure access, threat data integrity, and continuous availability are built into our API services from the ground up," said Srini Avernini, VP of Data & Infrastructure at Appdome. "We recognize that our new API services will be used for real-time and runtime decisioning in billions of mobile apps and as the bedrock for Agentic AI developments our customers invest in, and we've taken all of that into account in building the service."

Availability

The expanded IDAnchor capabilities, including AppID, InstanceID and the Risk Intelligence APIs, are available immediately as part of Appdome's mobile security and anti-fraud platform.

About Appdome

Appdome's mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and empower defenders with unique data and Agentic solutions to keep users safe. Appdome's patented Agentic Defense Platform can provide defensive capabilities inside every aspect of a mobile business, from DevSecOps to mobile applications, networks, APIs, and Identity. Appdome uses five purpose-built Agents to build, monitor, interrogate, and respond with for 400+ mobile app security, anti-fraud, bot defense, anti-malware, geo compliance, social engineering, deepfake, and other defenses on demand. With Appdome's ThreatScope™ Mobile XTM, brands can analyze risk, threat trends, investigate attacks and manage their Mobile Risk Index™, preempting attacks in real-time. Appdome's Threat-Events™ framework is a real-time threat-signaling agent brands use to customize threat responses inside Android & iOS apps. As a platform, Appdome functions as a continuous compliance center, tracking all builds, changes, teams, users, defense configurations, events, and more for quick and easy audit of the mobile defense lifecycle. Appdome holds several patents including U.S. Patents 9,934,017 B2, 10,310,870 B2, 10,606,582 B2, 11,243,748 B2 and 11,294,663 B2. Additional patents pending.

SOURCE Appdome