Appfire Named Among the Inc. 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Recognition on one of America's most prestigious rankings of private companies highlights Appfire's continued momentum and long-term growth.

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire, a leading global provider of enterprise solutions that extend and connect the world's top platforms, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year. The annual Inc. 5000 list recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for a fourth time is a meaningful reflection of the discipline, resilience, and customer focus that continue to guide us," said Matt Dircks, CEO of Appfire. "Growth at this level, sustained over time, doesn't happen by accident. It comes from making intentional choices, investing where we can create lasting value, and staying relentlessly focused on the needs of our customers and partners. This recognition belongs to our entire team. Their commitment to innovation, strong execution, and the culture we've built together continue to strengthen Appfire and position us to create meaningful impact for years to come."

Appfire's continued growth has been driven by sustained investment in enterprise collaboration, strategic portfolio management, and AI-powered solutions that help organizations work more effectively. Over the past year, the company expanded its enterprise solutions portfolio with the launch of BigPicture Advanced, extending Strategic Portfolio Management capabilities for enterprise Jira customers. These initiatives reinforce Appfire's focus on helping enterprises connect strategy, execution, and business outcomes.

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

To learn more about Appfire, visit the company's website and follow along on LinkedIn and X.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Appfire

Appfire is a trusted technology partner providing a market-leading portfolio of enterprise solutions that power diverse use cases across planning, automation, operations, and governance. We deliver secure, intelligent, and integrated solutions that enhance, extend, and connect the platforms teams already rely on, including Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Trusted by over 25,000 companies and growing — including more than 55% of the Fortune 500 — we help knowledge workers reduce friction, improve visibility, and adapt tools to real-world processes, enabling them to translate collaboration into real business value. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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