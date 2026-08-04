Appfire Releases New BigPicture Advanced Edition for Expanded Enterprise Strategic Portfolio Management for Jira

New capabilities connect strategic objectives, investment decisions, and delivery data to give enterprise leaders greater visibility from planning through execution

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire, a leading global provider of enterprise solutions that extend and connect the world's top platforms, announced today BigPicture Advanced. This new edition elevates the market-leading BigPicture product within the Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) category. With advanced capabilities for enterprise organizations that need better alignment between strategy and execution, the new offering takes critical business objectives, investment decisions, and delivery data to the next level.

As organizations coordinate work across more teams, programs, and portfolios, maintaining a clear connection between long-term strategy and day-to-day execution becomes increasingly complex. BigPicture Advanced brings strategic planning, financial governance, prioritization, and delivery data into a unified platform within Jira, giving executives, portfolio leaders, and project management offices (PMOs) greater visibility into portfolio performance within the same system where delivery teams already manage their work.

"Organizations can make sound strategic decisions within teams, but without a link to delivery data, they miss their ultimate goals," said Ed Frederici, Chief Technology Officer at Appfire. "BigPicture Advanced closes that gap by giving leaders a transparent connection between business priorities, investment decisions, and delivery outcomes. This launch reflects our commitment to innovation and continuing to deliver broader enterprise solutions that enable customers to purchase, adopt, and scale as their needs evolve."

BigPicture Advanced enables customers to:

Connect strategy with execution: Define strategic goals and manage objectives and key results (OKRs), link them to Jira work, and use delivery data to monitor progress toward business outcomes.

Define strategic goals and manage objectives and key results (OKRs), link them to Jira work, and use delivery data to monitor progress toward business outcomes. Strengthen financial governance: Track budgets and actual spending across portfolios and initiatives, monitor financial trends, and connect funding decisions with delivery progress.

Track budgets and actual spending across portfolios and initiatives, monitor financial trends, and connect funding decisions with delivery progress. Prioritize investments consistently: Rank and score competing initiatives using frameworks such as Reach, Impact, Confidence, and Effort (RICE) and Weighted Shortest Job First (WSJF).

Rank and score competing initiatives using frameworks such as Reach, Impact, Confidence, and Effort (RICE) and Weighted Shortest Job First (WSJF). Improve portfolio-level visibility: Use advanced reporting to give leaders a high-level view of portfolio health, delivery progress, and risk exposure, informing strategic decisions.

These capabilities build on BigPicture's existing Project Portfolio Management (PPM) functionality, including Gantt chart-based planning, resource and capacity management, risk management, and support for Agile, waterfall, and hybrid work management methodologies.

BigPicture is available through a single Atlassian Marketplace application with Standard and Advanced editions. Customers can use the Standard edition for foundational project and portfolio management needs and move to the Advanced edition as their strategic planning, financial governance, and reporting requirements evolve. This approach gives customers a more direct path from PPM to SPM.

BigPicture Advanced is available now through the Atlassian Marketplace. Additional product details are accessible on the BigPicture product page.

To learn more about Appfire, visit the company's website and follow along on LinkedIn and X.

About Appfire

Appfire is a trusted technology partner providing a market-leading portfolio of enterprise solutions that power diverse use cases across planning, automation, operations, and governance. We deliver secure, intelligent, and integrated solutions that enhance, extend, and connect the platforms teams already rely on, including Atlassian, Salesforce, and Microsoft. Trusted by over 25,000 companies and growing — including more than 55% of the Fortune 500 — we help knowledge workers reduce friction, improve visibility, and adapt tools to real-world processes, enabling them to translate collaboration into real business value. Learn more at www.appfire.com.

Media Contact:

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SOURCE Appfire