Appfire Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Fourth Consecutive Year

Attributes growth to ongoing innovation, strategic hybrid go-to-market model driving scalable enterprise success

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appfire, a leading global provider of enterprise apps connecting the world's top platforms, today announced its inclusion on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a list of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year.

Appfire's continued growth reflects the strength of its portfolio and evolving go-to-market strategy, powered by a global network of partners and an expanding direct sales organization. In early 2025, the company extended its enterprise reach through the acquisition of market-leading Software Engineering Intelligence platform Flow , deepening engagement with engineering and product-led organizations. Flow has since been named among G2's Best Development Software products for 2025. This integrated approach – combining partner collaboration with direct customer engagement – accelerates value delivery, strengthens relationships, and fuels scalable growth across key markets.

Even in the face of global economic uncertainty, Appfire continued to break new ground in support of partners and customers. In addition to its acquisition of Flow, in 2025 Appfire:

Achieved SOC 2 Type II certification with zero exceptions, underscoring the company's commitment to enterprise-grade security and trust.

Introduced AI-powered capabilities across its product suite to help teams work smarter, automate workflows, and accelerate innovation.

across its product suite to help teams work smarter, automate workflows, and accelerate innovation. Launched the Appfire Cloud Advantage Alliance to simplify and accelerate Atlassian Cloud migrations.

Collaborated with partners on the launch of a groundbreaking Governance, Risk, and Compliance service designed to provide customers simple, automated compliance management for cloud and SaaS services; a first of its kind to address DORA's requirements.

Expanded its leadership bench with key executive hires and promotions; welcoming Matt Dircks as CEO.

"In a market defined by constant change, we meet enterprises where they work — removing complexity and helping them deliver with confidence," said Appfire CEO Matt Dircks. "Being named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the fourth consecutive year underscores our deep focus on evolving with our customers in the collaborative work landscape. Our company growth reflects their trust, the deep collaboration of our partners, and our commitment to innovation so that organizations can operate with clarity and accelerate meaningful outcomes."

Building on this momentum, Appfire's industry leadership earned broad recognition over the past year, with executives named among CRN's Channel Chiefs , inclusion in the CRN Partner Program Guide , distinction as an Atlassian Partner of the Year , and multiple honors from Inc. Magazine, including Best Workplaces , the Inc. 5000 , and the Inc. Power Partner award . These achievements further validate Appfire as a strategic technology partner for enterprises — a trusted provider of connected solutions that make work flow effortlessly across platforms — and highlight the company's continued trajectory as one of the software industry's fastest-growing innovators.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

The complete list of Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honorees can be found here .

To learn more about Appfire, visit the company's website . Appfire can also be found on LinkedIn and X .

About Appfire

Appfire is the leading global provider of software that enhances, extends, and connects the world's leading platforms to make work flow any way teams want to work, from planning to product ideation, product development, project delivery, and beyond. Appfire increases the value of platforms such as Atlassian, Microsoft, monday.com, and Salesforce, enabling teams to thrive and do their best work together. With more than one million users, Appfire's popular solutions are helping teams with Enterprise Collaboration, DevOps, Workflow & Automation, Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management (ITSM), Document Management, Business Intelligence and Reporting, Administrative Tools, Agile Tools, Developer Tools, Time Tracking, Publishing, Integrations, and Software Engineering Intelligence. Appfire has been selling its popular software products on the Atlassian Marketplace since it first launched in 2012, and today Appfire has the most widely adopted portfolio of Atlassian apps across tens of thousands of customers worldwide. Learn more at www.appfire.com .

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for Appfire

[email protected]

SOURCE Appfire