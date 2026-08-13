Appier Delivers Record-High Revenue, Profitability and Core Free Cash Flow

Q2 results exceed guidance on both revenue and profit; full-year outlook raised

Highlights and achievements of Q2 FY26

Revenue exceeded guidance to reach a record JPY 12.9 billion, up 24.6% YoY, driven by strong organic business growth of 29.6% YoY.

Gross profit reached a record JPY 7.7 billion, up 33.5% YoY, with gross margin surpassing 60% for the first time at 60.1%.

Growth momentum accelerated across key markets, supported by robust organic growth, with revenue in US & EMEA up 59% YoY and NEA up 33% YoY.

Operating profit beat guidance, rising 82.8% YoY to JPY 1.5 billion, with margin reaching 11.5%, driving OPEX efficiency alongside incremental gross profit, despite FX headwinds.

Core free cash flow hit a quarterly record of JPY 2.3 billion, up 243.6% YoY, with a 17.7% margin, strengthening capacity for future growth and shareholder returns.

Raised FY26 guidance to JPY 54.4 billion for revenue and JPY 5.0 billion for operating income, backed by strong H1 organic growth and margin expansion.

Accelerated Organic Growth and Margin Expansion Reinforce the Positive Outlook for Q3 Onward

SINGAPORE, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier Group Inc. (TSE: 4180, "Appier"), an Agentic AI-native company delivering AI as a Service for enterprise marketing, today announced its Q2 2026 financial results. Revenue reached a record JPY 12.9 billion, up 24.6% YoY, driven by organic revenue growth of 29.6% YoY, demonstrating robust top-line momentum and putting H1 performance ahead of plan.

Gross profit reached a record JPY 7.7 billion, up 33.5% YoY, while gross margin surpassed 60% for the first time to reach a record high of 60.1%. Organic gross profit grew 43.5%, outpacing reported growth. Agentic AI adoption across R&D has shortened development cycles and accelerated product improvements, driving the quarter's margin expansion and record core free cash flow.

Growth was driven by organic business across key regions and verticals. U.S. & EMEA (20% of revenue) increased 59% YoY, while Northeast Asia (72% of revenue) delivered 33% growth from a high base. Technology-driven expansion and strong sales execution increased wallet share among key enterprise accounts.

Company-wide Agentic AI adoption lifted productivity to a record high, with quarterly gross profit per employee up 38% YoY, supporting continued margin expansion. Customers grew 12% YoY, while organic ARPC rose 11% on an FX-neutral basis through existing account expansion and key enterprise wins.

Record Operating Profit Margin and Core Free Cash Flow Strengthen Capacity for Growth and Shareholder Returns

Operating profit rose 82.8% YoY to JPY 1.5 billion, with an 11.5% margin, driving OPEX efficiency alongside incremental gross profit despite FX headwinds. Core free cash flow hit a quarterly record of JPY 2.3 billion, up 243.6%, with a 17.7% margin, highlighting strong cash generation and operational efficiency and reinforcing capacity for future growth and shareholder returns.

Raised FY26 Guidance on Q2 Outperformance and Sustained Positive Outlook into Q3

Supported by strong H1 organic growth and margin expansion and ongoing positive outlook in Q3, Appier raised its FY26 guidance to JPY 54.4 billion for revenue and JPY 5.0 billion for operating income. Additionally, Q3 revenue is projected at JPY 13.8-13.9 billion (organic business expected to remain above 25% YoY growth), and operating income at JPY 1.5-1.7 billion, reflecting sustained organic growth momentum, supported by continued enhancements in profitability and operational efficiency.

"While the broader market remains focused on AI's potential, Appier's results this quarter demonstrate proven, measurable P&L impact," said Dr. Chih-Han Yu, CEO and Co-founder of Appier. "For more than a decade, our strategy has centered on a single core principle: AI should generate measurable ROI for both our customers and stakeholders. As this business model compounds, it reinforces our conviction to build Appier into an enduring leader in enterprise AI."

Disciplined Capital Allocation Fuels Compounding Growth and Shareholder Value

Appier is deploying its growing core free cash flow with discipline to maximize long-term shareholder value. Capital allocation priorities include prudent R&D investment in vertical AI and agentic engineering, expansion into new markets and key enterprise accounts. Strong cash generation also provides greater flexibility to enhance shareholder returns through share buybacks and dividends.

These investments power a self-reinforcing flywheel: greater AI efficiency expands margins and improves client ROI; stronger ROI deepens wallet share and enriches the data advantage; richer data further sharpens AI performance. Each cycle compounds Appier's growth and profitability.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native Agentic AI as a Service (AaaS) company that empowers business decision-making with cutting-edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy by making software intelligent," Appier endeavors to help businesses turn AI into ROI with its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud solutions. Now Appier has 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more company information, and visit ir.appier.com/en/ for more IR information.