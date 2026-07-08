The Rules of Travel Marketing Have Changed - Why the Travel Industry is Eyeing 'Agentic AI' in 2026

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appier, an AI-native AaaS (Agentic AI as a Service) company, is leading this travel industry transformation by embedding Agentic AI technology across the marketing funnel.

With July here, the travel industry is immersed in peak summer vacation preparations. However, the landscape confronting travel marketers in 2026 looks different from the past. The traditional "peak season playbook" is losing its efficacy. Dumping ad spend at specific intervals to drive traffic is no longer enough to capture the hearts of today's increasingly discerning travelers.

Compounded by high exchange rates, volatile fuel prices, and macroeconomic uncertainties, the travel sector is pivoting away from 'volume-based growth' to focus on profitability and efficiency-driven strategies. Consumers have become price-sensitive, and their path to booking is more cautious and calculated than ever before.

Blurred Peak Seasons and Fragmented Journeys

The traditional lines separating peak and off-peak seasons have blurred. Industry experts define this as the "fragmentation of demand." We see the coexistence of 'early birds' who secure reasonable prices months in advance, and 'last-minute' bookers making impulsive decisions. The expansion of Free Independent Travel (FIT) and demand for premium, high-end travel are making customer preferences highly segmented.

Deloitte's '2026 Travel Industry Outlook Report' highlights that the capability to 'offer the right product to the right customer at the right time' has become paramount for travel brands. Consumers discover travel content via SNS and YouTube, compare information using generative AI-powered search experiences, and bounce between OTA apps and price-comparison platforms multiple times before making a final decision. As a result, the ability to unify customer data, deliver personalized recommendations, and optimize marketing in real time has become a competitive advantage for travel companies.

The Travel Industry's Spotlight on 'Agentic AI'

The industry is turning to Agentic AI — AI systems capable of autonomously decision-making and taking action. While traditional AI served as a passive tool for analyzing data or generating content, Agentic AI understands the marketer's business objectives, maps out the optimal path to achieve them, and executes campaigns autonomously.

Appier helps brands unify fragmented traveler data into a real-time customer view to identify booking intent and high-value audiences, automatically determining optimal send times and delivering personalized recommendations triggered by traveler actions throughout the journey.

Real-World Agentic AI Success Stories of Global Travel Brands

Leading Korean leisure platform NOL faced growing difficulties in precision targeting following Apple's iOS privacy updates. To address this, the company adopted Appier's AI-powered audience modeling and deep learning technologies. Appier's Agentic AI-based Ad Cloud solution analyzed user interests and behavioral patterns to accurately identify high-value users while delivering personalized offers tailored to evolving traveler preferences across accommodations, leisure, and airline categories. As a result, NOL achieved a 180% ROAS and supported overall platform transaction growth despite a more restrictive marketing environment.

Omio, the leading multimodal travel booking platform, sought to move away from pure volume growth during its latest phase of market expansion to acquire high-value, profitable users at scale. They deployed Appier's AdCloud solution featuring Agentic Incrementality based on Media Mix Modelling (MMM). This allowed Omio to continuously measure and adjust the impact of various ad creatives and inventory combinations on total user sign-ups across different markets. Consequently, Omio achieved stringent CPA and ROAS targets while successfully scaling its user base from a single market in Spain to 21 European countries within just one year.

Taiwan's largest online travel platform, ezTravel, adopted Appier's solutions to map out fragmented user journeys across numerous product categories and drive sustained user retention. By unifying scattered web and mobile app behavioral data into a single view, Appier's AI automatically segmented users based on real-time preferences. Through personalized web/app push notifications and in-app messages, ezTravel stabilized platform retention and boosted click-through rates (CTR) by 4x to as high as 6.8x.

No Longer Optional: The New Survival Formula for Travel Marketing

In 2026, the success of travel marketing does not depend on throwing more budget into ad spend. As Deloitte analyzed, it hinges on whether a brand can "propose the right product to the right customer at the right moment." The only viable solution is the adoption of Agentic AI technologies capable of connecting data analysis, decision-making, and execution.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is an AI-native AaaS company that empowers businesses to create value through cutting edge AdTech and MarTech solutions. Founded in 2012 with the vision of "Making AI Easy," Appier helps businesses turn Agentic AI into ROI through its Ad Cloud, Personalization Cloud, and Data Cloud—each powered by Agentic AI that enables autonomous, adaptive and real-time decision-making. Today, Appier operates 17 offices across APAC, the US and EMEA, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Learn more at www.appier.com.

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