New packaging celebrates summer soccer season with jersey-inspired juice boxes and interactive trivia

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple & Eve, the original 100% juice box brand in the U.S., is bringing soccer-inspired packaging to shelves this summer with new limited-edition Apple, Very Berry and Fruit Punch juice boxes designed to tap into the excitement surrounding the sport across North America this summer.

Long associated with playground adventures and post-practice snacks, juice boxes are a familiar staple for busy families heading to soccer games, camps and other outdoor summer activities, making the sport a natural fit for the brand's seasonal packaging refresh.

Apple & Eve Launches Limited-Edition Soccer-Inspired Packaging for Summer

The packaging includes mixed 8-packs featuring their classic juice boxes alongside their limited-edition "jersey" juice boxes inspired by soccer uniforms with a playful twist. Each design includes player-style numbers and fun soccer facts created to encourage discovery, collectability, and sharing among kids and families. In total, 21 unique facts appear across the three flavors.

"Soccer is a big part of family life, especially during the summer, and this packaging was designed to bring a little extra fun to the juice box aisle," said Gabriela Arrillaga, General Manager, US Branded Beverages at Lassonde Industries, Inc. "Whether families are packing snacks for practice, heading to tournaments or spending the day outdoors, juice boxes have long been part of those moments, and we wanted to celebrate that connection in a playful, memorable way."

The launch also comes as soccer excitement continues to build across North America this summer, with Apple & Eve participating in select soccer-themed retail activations and family events designed to bring fans closer to the game. Through product sampling and interactive experiences, the brand is helping families celebrate the season while reinforcing its longstanding connection to youth sports and on-the-go refreshment.

Available at Walmart, Target, and regional grocery chains such as ShopRite, Publix, Stop & Shop, Giant and Food Lion beginning in June 2026, the seasonal packaging will be available while supplies last. For more information, visit AppleandEve.com.

About APPLE & EVE

Apple & Eve has been sparking joy and delighting taste buds with delicious, flavorful juices since 1975. Born from a family-owned passion, the brand captures the playful spirit of childhood in every sip; celebrating the pure fun and simple pleasure of juice. From the classic Apple & Eve 100% Juice and juice blends to Fruitables fruit and vegetable blends, Sesame Street® 100% Juice, Organics, and handy single-serve options, Apple & Eve offers a tasty lineup designed to brighten everyday moments with every flavorful drop. Found nationwide in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, schools, and convenience stores, Apple & Eve is all about adding a splash of joy to life, one joyful juice at a time.

SOURCE Apple & Eve