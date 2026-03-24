Apple & Eve Expands Product Lineup with Two New Variety Packs at Select Sam's Club Locations

The iconic juice brand builds on success of Reduced Sugar line with introduction of Organic Reduced Sugar Variety Packs, alongside new Tropical Sunrise 100% Juice Blend Variety Packs

CHERRY HILL, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apple & Eve, the original 100% juice box brand in the U.S., is expanding its lineup at select Sam's Club locations with the launch of two new variety packs. Building on the strong consumer response, these new offerings bring families even more great-tasting options that align with evolving preferences for lower sugar and refreshing flavors.

New Apple & Eve Variety Packs Available in Select Sam's Club Locations

As part of its continued innovation and retail expansion, Apple & Eve is introducing the Organic Reduced Sugar Juice Drink Variety Pack, which includes 36 count, 6.75 oz juice boxes in Fruit Punch, Apple, and White Grape Raspberry flavors and at an SRP of $13.48. The juices are USDA Organic Certified and deliver the same great taste families love, with 50% less sugar and fewer calories than Apple & Eve 100% juice.

"For 50 years, Apple & Eve has continued to evolve with families' needs. After introducing reduced sugar options in 2025, expanding the line with an organic offering was a natural next step," said Gabriela Arrillaga, General Manager, US Branded Beverages at Lassonde Industries, Inc. "We're giving parents an option to choose an Organic version that combines the benefit of lower sugar with the superior flavor of Apple & Eve."

Also launching at select Sam's Club locations is the Tropical Sunrise 100% Juice Blend Variety Pack, featuring Orange Sunrise and Mango Strawberry flavors in convenient 10 oz bottles. With an SRP of $15.48, the 24-count pack is made with 100% juice and no added sugar. Each bottle delivers bright, refreshing tropical flavor designed to spark joy in every sip, and is an excellent source of Vitamin C, making it a great option for the whole family.

"We're seeing strong demand for convenient, great-tasting juice options the whole family can enjoy, and the popularity of Orange Sunrise inspired us to expand the lineup," said Arrillaga. "The Tropical Sunrise Variety Pack was created to deliver bold, refreshing flavors, including our new Mango Strawberry, while providing an excellent source of vitamin C in every bottle."

Apple & Eve's Organic Reduced Sugar Juice Drink Variety Pack and the Tropical Sunrise 100% Juice Blend Variety Pack will be available in select Sam's Clubs starting this February. For more information, visit AppleandEve.com.

About APPLE & EVE

Apple & Eve has been sparking joy and delighting taste buds with delicious, flavorful juices since 1975. Born from a family-owned passion, the brand captures the playful spirit of childhood in every sip; celebrating the pure fun and simple pleasure of juice. From the classic Apple & Eve 100% Juice and juice blends to Fruitables fruit and vegetable blends, Sesame Street® 100% Juice, Organics, and handy single-serve options, Apple & Eve offers a tasty lineup designed to brighten everyday moments with every flavorful drop. Found nationwide in supermarkets, mass merchandisers, warehouse clubs, natural food stores, schools, and convenience stores, Apple & Eve is all about adding a splash of joy to life, one joyful juice at a time.

Last year, Apple & Eve marked 50 years of creating smiles. The brand remains committed to delivering bold, delicious flavor and fun for families everywhere while looking forward to a bright, flavorful future. For more information, visit appleandeve.com.

SOURCE Apple & Eve