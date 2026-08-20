Apple American Group Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

National class action firm offering free case evaluations to individuals impacted by the Apple American Group cybersecurity incident

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Apple American Group data breach. Apple American Group LLC and Apple American Group II, LLC have begun notifying individuals whose personal information may have been affected by a network security incident.

What Happened

According to the notice, on April 9, 2026, Apple American Group LLC and Apple American Group II, LLC became aware of suspicious network activity and took steps to secure its systems. A subsequent investigation determined that an unknown actor accessed certain servers between April 8, 2026 and April 9, 2026, and accessed or acquired certain files during that time. A review of the involved files determined that they may have contained information relating to affected individuals. The company states there is no indication of identity theft or fraud in relation to the event. Notification letters to affected individuals are dated August 18, 2026.

Information Exposed

The notice indicates that the information involved is information individuals may have provided to the company during the course of their employment, meaning current and former employees appear to be among those affected. The specific categories of personal information involved are not enumerated in the notice reviewed. Edelson Lechtzin LLP's investigation includes determining what information may have been compromised.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Apple American Group — including current and former employees whose information may have been present in the affected files — may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Apple American Group breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved and preserve any letters or emails you received about the incident. Consider enrolling in the complimentary identity monitoring being offered, placing fraud alerts or a credit freeze, and obtaining a free credit report.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: [email protected]; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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SOURCE Edelson Lechtzin LLP