Applerouth Hosts Free National Practice Test Weekend

ATLANTA, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applerouth, a leader in test prep, gives students a chance to test drive the SAT and ACT without the pressure of an official score. The tutoring company will host National Practice Test Weekend on April 21-22, followed by online Strategy Sessions on May 8th and 9th. Participants also receive a complimentary private consultation to create a custom prep plan.

On National Practice Test Weekend, students will take official full-length, proctored exams online and at locations in Atlanta, Seattle, the Washington D.C Metropolitan area, Chicago, Manhattan, and Westchester, NY. Applerouth will host tests free-of-charge and provide participants with detailed score reports that highlight personal strengths and opportunities for growth.

"Students who take regular practice exams achieve greater score gains," says Senior Director of Tutor Services John Cadenhead. "Each time students take a full-length test they build stamina, gain confidence, and get more comfortable performing under time pressure."

Students and parents will gain access to exclusive online Strategy Sessions where a top tutor will demo test-specific strategies and teach attendees how to productively interpret score reports. Participants can also schedule a private consult with an Applerouth Program Advisor to map out their targeted study plan.

To learn more about National Practice Test Weekend visit www.applerouth.com/testdrive.

About Applerouth: Founded in 2001, Applerouth began in Atlanta as a local tutoring group and a labor of love. We've since grown into a flourishing national organization with more than 200 tutors and offices in Atlanta, D.C., New York, Chicago, and Seattle. Our students come to us from all over the world and span the gamut from those in pursuit of perfect scores to those struggling to overcome severe learning differences. While we've expanded our reach, we've retained our down-to-earth attitude and innovative approach to education.

