Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc., an advanced manufacturer of mission critical systems for space and defense ("Applied" or "we"), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,500,000 shares of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. In addition, Applied granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,875,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on June 3, 2026 under the ticker symbol "AADX." The offering is expected to close on June 4, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Guggenheim Securities are serving as book-running managers for the offering. Baird, Stifel and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance are serving as bookrunners for the offering. Academy Securities is serving as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 2, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, a copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001 or by email at [email protected]; or RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Applied Aerospace & Defense, Inc.

Applied Aerospace & Defense is a premier provider of advanced design, engineering, and vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for leading and next-generation space and defense technology companies. Applied builds complex hardware for extreme operating environments and is focused on three core markets: Space and Launch Systems, Defense Aviation and Airborne Systems, and C5ISR and Precision Strike Systems. With decades of space and defense manufacturing heritage, Applied combines deep material science and IP-enabled process expertise with the ability to enable rapid prototyping, enhance new product development, and responsively scale production. Across its nationwide infrastructure of advanced manufacturing facilities, Applied continuously supports a balanced mix of next-generation technology and platform development, large scale production programs, and aftermarket sustainment for enduring platforms.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Applied's initial public offering and the commencement of trading on the NYSE. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Applied's current expectations and projections regarding its business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those in Applied's registration statement filed with the SEC.

Contacts:

David Myers, SVP, Marketing & Strategy

[email protected]

Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Applied Aerospace & Defense