Applied Aerospace & Defense Acquires Ultracor Enhancing Vertical Integration in Advanced Composite Manufacturing

STOCKTON, Calif., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Aerospace & Defense (Applied), a premier manufacturer of mission critical systems for space and defense, announced today that it has acquired California based Ultracor, a supplier of specialized honeycomb core materials used in complex bonded composites. The acquisition is part of Applied's strategy of selective vertical integration across its supply chain, to ensure it can meet the speed, agility, and production capacity requirements of the rapidly growing space and defense market.

Honeycomb core materials and bonded composites are critical components of engineered systems used in satellites, spacecraft, aircraft, missiles, and high-performance antennas and radomes. They provide an underlying structure with an unmatched stiffness-to-weight ratio compared to single-ply materials, and can offer mechanical and thermal stability even in extreme operating environments. Founded in 1995, Ultracor manufactures a range of IP-enabled proprietary honeycomb core composites from materials including carbon, quartz, Kevlar®, fiberglass and Ultracor's own unique matrix called Ultraflex™.

"Ultracor has long been a trusted high-quality supplier of critical honeycomb core materials to the aerospace industry," said co-chief operating officer, Kevin Bidlack. "By bringing Ultracor into the Applied family, we will be able to accelerate and streamline our production processes, which build some of the most complex space and defense systems in the world including next generation tiltrotor aircraft, collaborative combat aircraft and navigation satellites. We are thrilled to have Ultracor as part of the Applied team."

Ultracor is located in close proximity to Applied's largest manufacturing facility in Stockton, California, which includes a ten building 25-acre campus purpose-built for aerospace systems. The Stockton facility is part of a nationwide infrastructure which includes eleven facilities across six states and over 1.5 million square feet of production capacity that enables Applied to support manufacturing for large-scale programs of record as well as rapid prototype development for emerging platform innovations.

Applied Aerospace & Defense (Applied) is a premier provider of advanced design, engineering, and vertically integrated manufacturing solutions for leading and next-generation space and defense technology companies. Applied builds complex hardware for extreme operating environments and is focused on three core markets: Space and Launch Systems, Defense Aviation and Airborne Systems, and C5ISR and Precision Strike Systems. With decades of space and defense manufacturing heritage, Applied combines deep material science and IP-enabled process expertise with the ability to enable rapid prototyping, enhance new product development, and responsively scale production. Across its nationwide infrastructure of advanced manufacturing facilities, Applied continuously supports a balanced mix of next-generation technology and platform development, large scale production programs, and aftermarket sustainment for enduring platforms. More information is available at www.applied-aerospace.com.

