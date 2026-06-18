Appotronics AIMapper Wins ProjectorCentral Best of Show Winner at InfoComm 2026

AI-powered projection mapping platform recognized for breakthrough in automated 3D reconstruction, projector-aware modeling, and end-to-end spatial AI workflow

BEIJING, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appotronics announces that its next-generation projection mapping platform, AIMapper, has been named a ProjectorCentral InfoComm Best of Show Award winner at InfoComm 2026, recognizing its innovation in redefining how immersive projection experiences are designed, deployed, and generated.

Presented during InfoComm 2026, the award is one of the most recognized editorial honors in the professional projection industry. Organized by ProjectorCentral, a leading global authority on projection technology, the Best of Show Awards highlight standout innovations among new products showcased at InfoComm—the largest professional audiovisual trade show in North America.

Each year, the awards are selected by experienced industry editors and analysts who evaluate technologies based on innovation, real-world usability, workflow improvement, and overall impact on the professional AV ecosystem.

Rethinking Projection Mapping from the Ground Up

Projection mapping has traditionally been a highly complex, multi-stage process requiring separate tools for 3D scanning, modeling, projector calibration, edge blending, and content adaptation—often involving manual setup and highly experienced engineers.

AIMapper fundamentally redefines this workflow.

Unlike conventional systems that focus solely on reconstructing physical geometry, AIMapper introduces a projection-aware approach that simultaneously understands both the physical environment and the projector's real-world position.

By projecting structured patterns and capturing real-world scenes through cameras or mobile devices, AIMapper automatically reconstructs a high-fidelity 3D model of the environment, including fine surface detail, spatial depth, and projection geometry.

This enables the system to move beyond static 3D reconstruction toward a spatially intelligent projection model that understands how light interacts with real-world surfaces.

Sub-Pixel Precision and Fully Automated Alignment

At the core of AIMapper is its sub-pixel auto alignment and edge blending engine, enabling highly accurate multi-projector deployment.

The system automatically calculates projector relationships and blending zones based on real spatial data, achieving alignment accuracy at a level where visual seams are no longer perceptible to the human eye.

What traditionally requires hours of manual calibration and iterative adjustment can now be completed automatically in minutes, significantly reducing deployment complexity and on-site engineering effort.

AIMapper also supports seamless blending across complex 3D and irregular surfaces, including curved structures, domes, architectural facades, and immersive installations.

From Scene Capture to AI-Generated Projection Content

AIMapper integrates the entire projection workflow into a unified pipeline:

Scene Capture → 3D Reconstruction → Projector Alignment → AI Content Generation → Real-Time Projection

Once the environment is scanned, the system automatically builds a projection-aware 3D model. Users can then select a desired viewing perspective and simply enter a natural language prompt describing the creative intent.

By providing AI with a comprehensive understanding of the physical environment, projector positions, spatial geometry, and intended viewing perspective, AIMapper generates images and videos that are contextually relevant, visually engaging, and precisely adapted to real-world projection spaces.

This replaces time-consuming manual alignment, blending, and content adjustment with an automated workflow, enabling a true "what you see is what you project" experience.

Unlike traditional generative AI tools designed for flat screens, AIMapper generates content specifically for physical projection environments, ensuring geometry, depth, and perspective consistency in real-world installations.

End-to-End Automation for Scalable Deployment

By integrating modeling, calibration, blending, and content generation into a single system, AIMapper significantly reduces the complexity of immersive projection projects.

What previously required multiple software tools, specialized workflows, and extended deployment cycles can now be completed in a fraction of the time.

This end-to-end automation enables:

Faster project delivery cycles

Reduced reliance on expert-level calibration engineers

Lower content iteration and production costs

As a result, projection mapping becomes more accessible, repeatable, and scalable across industries.

Expanding Applications Across Immersive Industries

AIMapper is designed for a wide range of professional applications, including:

Museums and science exhibitions

Immersive entertainment environments

Dome and curved surface installations

Retail and experiential marketing spaces

Its ability to adapt to complex geometries and varied projection environments enables creators and integrators to deliver immersive experiences with greater efficiency and consistency.

Executive Statement

"We are honored that AIMapper has been recognized with the ProjectorCentral InfoComm Best of Show Award at InfoComm 2026," said Ken Huang, Software Director at Appotronics."This recognition validates our vision of redefining projection mapping through spatial intelligence. AIMapper combines automated 3D reconstruction, projector-aware modeling, sub-pixel alignment, and AI-driven content generation into a single unified workflow. Our goal is to remove technical barriers so creators can focus on visual experience and storytelling."

Industry Recognition

Commenting on AIMapper's selection as a ProjectorCentral InfoComm Best of Show Award winner, Jeremy Glowacki, Editor in Chief of ProjectorCentral, said: "Appotronics AIMapper was selected as a ProjectorCentral InfoComm Best of Show Award winner because of its true innovation in simplifying, scaling, and innovating the process of projection mapping, which is currently one of the most essential and exciting applications of projector technology."

About Appotronics

Appotronics Corporation Ltd. (SSE: 688007) is the inventor of ALPD® laser display technology and a leading innovator in laser display solutions. Leveraging proprietary expertise in optics, electronics, materials, and precision manufacturing, the company develops advanced display technologies and professional visual solutions for cinema, ProAV, education, cultural tourism, and immersive visual applications worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.appotronicsglobal.com.

SOURCE Appotronics Corporation Ltd.