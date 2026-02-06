Appotronics Wins Best of Show Award at ISE 2026: Redefining AV Technology

Best of Show Award: Redefining AV Technology

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appotronics, a global leader in laser display technology, announced that its product has been honored with the 2026 ISE Best of Show Award in the AV Technology category. Selected and presented by Future's industry-leading publications (including Installation, AV Technology, TVBEurope, Digital Signage, Mix, Residential Systems, Sound & Video Contractor, Systems Contractor News and Tech & Learning.), this award recognizes Appotronics' groundbreaking innovation in professional visual solutions—solidifying the company's position as a pioneer in global laser technology alongside industry giants such as Bosch, Samsung, JBL Professional and HP, Inc., which have also earned this prestigious recognition for their outstanding contributions to AV integration and video conferencing technology.

Award-Winning Innovation: The Game-Changing Advantages of Appotronics' Professional Display

The ISE Best of Show Awards are among the most prestigious honors in the global AV industry, with winners selected for their ability to drive innovation and solve critical challenges for professionals. Evaluating hundreds of products by focusing on three core criteria: technical advancement, user-centric design, and market relevance.

Appotronics' recognized product stood out for its stunning performances. Designed to address longstanding industry pain points across professional applications, it embodies the company's commitment to merging cutting-edge laser technology with real-world professional needs.

About Appotronics

Appotronics Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 688007.SH) is the originator and global leader of ALPD® laser display technology, holding an extensive portfolio of core patents worldwide. The company delivers cutting-edge visual solutions across ProAV, consumer electronics, and automotive applications. For more information, please visit: http://appotronicsglobal.com/.

Media Contact:

