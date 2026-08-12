Approximately 600 Registrants Draw Attention: Public- and Private-Sector Representatives Discuss the Present Status and Future of Regional School Sports Club Development

Supported by the Japan Sports Agency, Offering Insights into Key Challenges and Practical Solutions for Regional School Sports Club Development

TOKYO, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEIFRAS Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: LFS) (the "Company" or "Leifras"), a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement and Japan's leading operator of children's sports schools and school club activity support businesses, today announced the successful conclusion of the "Regional Development of School Sports Club Activities – Present Status and Future" symposium (the "Symposium"), which the Company co-hosted with Sports Industry Promotion Council and Sports Communications Co., Ltd. on August 6, 2026. The Symposium reflects the Company's commitment to supporting local governments and educational stakeholders in building a sustainable youth sports environment during Japan's ongoing school sports club reform.

The Symposium attracted approximately 100 in-person participants, primarily representatives from local governments and educational institutions, and received approximately 600 registrations in total, including online participants. It brought together representatives from government, educational institutions, and the private sector for extensive discussions on building a sustainable regional sports environment.

An Approximately JPY500 Billion Market: Accelerating School Sports Club Reform

Beginning in fiscal year 2026, Japan entered the "School Sports Club Reform Execution Period," aimed at promoting the regional development of weekend school sports club activities.

The reform affects a large sector encompassing approximately 9,800 junior high schools* and 128,000 school sports clubs, with an estimated market size of approximately JPY500 billion**. As this transformation moves forward, local governments across Japan continue to face urgent challenges, including securing qualified regional personnel capable of supporting club activities and establishing appropriate funding and safety management systems.

The Symposium was held to provide a forum for stakeholders to share common challenges and explore practical solutions. The Symposium received approximately 600 registrations in total, including approximately 100 in-person participants, with the remaining registrants participating online or registering for access to the archived recording. This strong response demonstrated a high level of interest among local governments and educational stakeholders throughout Japan in addressing this regional school sports club development issues.

*e-Stat Government Statistic Portal Site/Number of Schools in 2025.

**Market size is estimated by the Company based on past contract performances.

Government, Education, and Private-Sector Leaders Discuss Practical Solutions

Moderated by sports journalist Mr. Kiyosumi Ninomiya, the Symposium featured a panel discussion with Mr. Toshiaki Endo, President of the Japan Sport Association (the "JSPO"), Ms. Naomi Mashiko, Vice President of the JSPO, and Mr. Yasunori Kato, Senior Supervisor of the Minato City Board of Education.

Representing Leifras, Mr. Kiyotaka Ito, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, shared perspectives drawn from the Company's experience as Japan's leading private-sector provider of school sports club support activities, with a track record of supporting 381 schools and 2,120 school sports clubs as of December 2025.

During the discussion, Mr. Ito highlighted the following key points:

Sustainable Operating Model and Safety Management: Mr. Ito emphasized the importance of establishing a sustainable operating model that does not rely solely on one-time government subsidies. He also highlighted the need for comprehensive safety management systems designed to prevent accidents and injuries.

Mr. Ito emphasized the importance of establishing a sustainable operating model that does not rely solely on one-time government subsidies. He also highlighted the need for comprehensive safety management systems designed to prevent accidents and injuries. A Coaching Philosophy Centered on "Acknowledge, Praise, Encourage, and Motivate": Mr. Ito emphasized the importance of creating an environment in which children are not afraid to make mistakes and are encouraged to take on new challenges. Through participation in sports within a supportive environment, children are encouraged to develop non-cognitive skills essential for lifelong success.

Mr. Ito emphasized the importance of creating an environment in which children are not afraid to make mistakes and are encouraged to take on new challenges. Through participation in sports within a supportive environment, children are encouraged to develop non-cognitive skills essential for lifelong success. The Role of Public-Private Collaboration: In discussing the transition of school sports club activities to community-based clubs, Mr. Ito highlighted the importance of the specialized expertise and long-term operational capabilities that private-sector organizations can provide through public-private collaboration.

Looking Ahead: Building a Sustainable Educational Ecosystem

The Symposium reaffirmed that successful regional development of school sports club activities requires close collaboration between the public and private sectors. Under the policy guidance of organizations such as the JSPO, strong leadership from local governments is expected to be combined with the private sector's expertise in personnel development and safety management.

Leifras will leverage the experience and expertise shared through this Symposium to help build a more sustainable educational environment in Japan and preserve meaningful sports opportunities for future generations of children. As a leading provider of school sports club activity support services in Japan, the Company remains committed to building a sustainable framework for community-based school club activities through public-private collaboration during the national school club reform.

Archive Video Now Available

An archive video of the Symposium is now available on the Company's official website.

The panel discussion covered the following six key themes:

Theme 1: Latest Developments and Future Direction of the Regional Development of School Sports Club Activities

Theme 2: Sustainable Operating Models within Local Communities

Theme 3: Utilization of Japan Sports Agency Funding and Support Programs

Theme 4: Utilization of School Facilities and Related Support Systems

Theme 5: Roles and Responsibilities of Government, Schools, and Private-Sector Organizations

Theme 6: What Is Needed to Protect Children's Sports Environment

The archived video recording of the Symposium is available at: https://youtu.be/zKNs4SDE_YQ. This link directs to a third-party website. The Company is not responsible for the content, availability, or accuracy of information on external websites, and the inclusion of this link does not constitute incorporation by reference of any information contained therein.

About LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Leifras is a sports and social business company dedicated to youth sports and community engagement. The Company primarily provides services related to the organization and operations of sports schools and sports events for children. As of December 31, 2025, Leifras was recognized as one of Japan's largest operators of children's sports schools in terms of both membership and facilities by Tokyo Shoko Research. The Company's approach to sports education emphasizes the development of non-cognitive skills, following the teaching principle "acknowledge, praise, encourage, and motivate." The holistic approach that integrates physical and mental development sets Leifras apart in the industry. Building upon deep experience and know-how in sports education, Leifras also operates a robust social business sector, dispatching sports coaches to meet various community needs with the aim to promote physical health, social inclusion, and community well-being across different demographics.

For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://ir.leifras.co.jp/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or other similar expressions in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the annual report and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE LEIFRAS Co., Ltd.