Appspace Brings Enterprise AI Choice to the Workplace with Bring Your Own Model

New capability lets organizations use the AI models they already trust while maintaining control over data, governance, and cost.

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations are investing heavily in AI, but many are finding themselves locked into vendor-selected models, fragmented tools, and rising costs. Today, Appspace introduced Bring Your Own Model (BYOM), a new capability that allows enterprises to connect the AI models they already trust directly to the Appspace platform.

Appspace will showcase BYOM at InfoComm 2026, which begins tomorrow.

With BYOM, organizations can apply AI across employee communications, knowledge discovery, workplace services, space reservation, visitor management, and other employee and workplace experiences from a single platform.

While many workplace AI offerings focus primarily on chat and content generation, Appspace applies AI across the workplace experience, from communications and knowledge discovery to employee services, space reservation, and workplace workflows.

"Most organizations already have a preferred AI strategy, whether that's Microsoft, Google, or another provider," says Carolyn Voelkening, Chief Delivery Officer at Appspace. "BYOM allows customers to extend those investments into the workplace experience and choose the models they trust while maintaining control over security, compliance, and cost."

AI on the Customer's Terms

Rather than requiring organizations to adopt a specific model or ecosystem, BYOM enables them to extend existing AI investments and provider relationships.

Because requests are routed through the customer's own AI environment and API keys, organizations maintain control over data governance, provider agreements, compliance requirements, and usage costs. This flexibility allows them to select the best model for each use case, from content creation and workplace insights to employee services and workflow automation.

Built for Enterprise Choice and Governance

BYOM helps organizations address some of the most common barriers to enterprise AI adoption, including governance, cost control, and vendor lock-in. Organizations can leverage existing enterprise agreements while maintaining control over policies, compliance requirements, and data governance as AI technologies evolve.

"Most workplace AI products sit on top of a single model," Voelkening adds. "Appspace takes a different approach. We give organizations the flexibility to use the right model for the right task, whether that's creating content, surfacing knowledge, improving employee experiences, or automating workflows. That flexibility allows customers to apply AI across the entire workplace experience. That's what transforms AI from a chatbot into a workplace intelligence platform."

BYOM is part of Appspace's broader AI strategy, which also includes MCP-based integrations that connect AI assistants to enterprise systems and workplace workflows. Together, these capabilities help organizations move beyond AI-powered answers to AI-powered actions across the workplace.

Appspace BYOM will support Microsoft Azure OpenAI, Azure AI Foundry, and Google Gemini at launch, with additional models planned. InfoComm attendees can visit the Appspace booth C7228 (Central Hall) to see Appspace Intelligence in action and learn more about the new Bring Your Own Model (BYOM) capability.

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more. More than 170 Fortune 500 companies rely on Appspace to connect people, places, and spaces. Learn more at www.appspace.com.

SOURCE Appspace, Inc.