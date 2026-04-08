Appspace Named a Leader in First-Ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Workplace Experience Applications

Appspace believes recognition reflects a broader shift from disconnected tools to platforms that run the workplace

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Appspace has been named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications, which Appspace sees as marking a milestone in how organizations evaluate and coordinate the workplace.

Appspace was positioned in the Leaders Quadrant based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Our customers told us they couldn't manage work, communication, and the workplace in separate tools," says Pete Schmied, CEO of Appspace. "Communication is how the workplace functions, not a layer on top. With this in mind, we built Appspace as one connected system that reaches every employee, including frontline teams, and helped shape the workplace experience category around how work actually gets done."

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A category focused on workplace coordination

Workplace experience applications help organizations:

Manage desks, rooms, and workplace resources

Enable employees to plan and coordinate in-office work

Deliver insights that improve space utilization and efficiency

Enhance employee experience across physical and digital touchpoints

Welcome visitors and manage guest experiences across the workplace

Help employees and guests navigate the office with maps and directions

This category reflects a shift toward platforms that connect workplace systems and replace fragmented tools with a single, coordinated experience.

Appspace brings together space, communication, and workplace services into one platform to enable that coordination.

Recognized for vision and execution

Appspace credits its overall alignment to enterprise needs, particularly in industries such as financial services, higher education, and pharmaceuticals, for its position as a Leader. Appspace also continues to expand its platform with connected content delivery, AI-powered creation, intelligent insights, and integrations with Microsoft Teams Rooms and Zoom Rooms.

Accelerating AI-driven workplace innovation

Building on this foundation, Appspace is advancing its AI strategy with the introduction of its Custom Assistants Framework, a native intelligence layer that enables organizations to configure role-specific automation directly within the flow of work. This approach moves beyond generic chatbots by connecting company data, systems, and workflows, allowing teams to act when work happens.

"This category is more than managing the workplace," Schmied adds. "It's about making it work in real time, so employees can get answers, take action, and move through their day without friction. That's the standard we're setting."

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Workplace Experience Applications, Sohail Dev Majumdar, (Principal Analyst), and Christopher Trueman, (Director Analyst), April 6, 2026.

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About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience company that keeps everyone in the know. Empower your entire workforce with a single platform for employee communications, digital signage, space reservation, visitor management, and more, making work an experience everyone loves. Join the more than 170 Fortune 500 companies and a global community of users who rely on Appspace every day. Learn more at www.appspace.com.

SOURCE Appspace, Inc.